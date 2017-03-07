Virtual Hold Technology and Voxai Partner to Bring Positivity to Customer Service Interactions Regardless of Channel

VHT and Voxai help optimize customer journey across omnichannel environments

AKRON, OH--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Virtual Hold Technology (VHT) has partnered with Voxai Solutions, a leading contact center consulting and managed services provider, to bring omnichannel expertise and callback options to contact centers across hospitality, energy, government and finance industries.

Customers choose Voxai when they want to provide an extraordinary customer journey while delivering real business value to their organization. Now, these customers can easily add advanced callback functionality to their contact center, giving customers the option to receive a callback instead of waiting on hold.

"Today's consumers channel hop to interact with brands but want seamless transitions. Making a connection appear seamless, however, depends on the right technology," said Wes Hayden, CEO of Virtual Hold Technology. "Our partnership with Voxai gives more businesses the opportunity to make those connections possible. VHT solutions provide a robust package that tracks customers as they move across channels, offers callback from anywhere, and provide representatives the context behind a customer's journey."

To support omnichannel customer journeys, the partnership helps customers request a callback from the voice, online/web, mobile/SMS or other channels, such as cable or gaming systems.

"VHT has become a critical part of the superior customer experience that Voxai creates for companies so they can win and retain customer loyalty," said Sunil Rudraraju, CEO of Voxai Solutions. "Voxai manages many high-profile customer contact centers. VHT's highly available solutions, in addition to their broad omnichannel functionality, were the deciding factors in confirming our partnership. We look forward to incorporating VHT's omnichannel solutions into more of our accounts."

A market leader in voice and nonvoice channel callback, VHT provides consumers the option to request a return call or chat, without leaving their place in the agent queue. This eliminates hold time and supports an improved experience. VHT Navigator, a customer management solution, can capture, analyze and report on key customer interactions, and identify opportunities to trigger engagement that results in desired outcomes.

For more than 11 years, Voxai has served some of the largest, most complex contact centers in North America through a suite of customer service solutions. Providing VHT callback and the VHT Navigator solution furthers their commitment to offer a seamless customer journey in today's omnichannel environment. Companies deploying the market-leading VHT software also gain the peace of mind from dedicated service and support.

About Virtual Hold Technology (VHT)

Virtual Hold Technology (VHT) offers a suite of complementary, patented solutions that help organizations enhance the customer journey in order to achieve greater loyalty, efficiency and revenue. Multichannel solutions provide the opportunity to enrich the brand and deepen the customer relationship with every interaction. Deployed seamlessly within any single or multivendor environment, our virtual queuing and customer engagement solutions are designed to empower customers, agents and brands. To learn more about how Virtual Hold Technology can help transform how you serve your customers, visit http://www.virtualhold.com or email info@virtualhold.com.

About Voxai Solutions

Voxai Solutions provides best-in-class services to transform, enhance or manage customer engagement platforms. As a Genesys Partner and Cloud Solution Provider, Voxai offers comprehensive services expertise for the full suite of Genesys products on premises, or as a cloud-based solution. Eleven years, hundreds of implementations and billions of transactions for Fortune 500 commercial and government customers has resulted in the Voxai Value. The Voxai Value is an experience-vetted, comprehensive approach to managed services that supports companies who want to provide an extraordinary customer journey while delivering real business. To learn more, visit http://www.voxai.com.

VHT, VHT Navigator and Virtual Hold Technology are trademarks of Virtual Hold Technology.