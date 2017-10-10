Virtual Instruments Partners with PlexNet and Expands VAR Program in Australia

PlexNet Will Offer Award-Winning App-Centric Infrastructure Performance Management Solutions to Australian IT Organizations & Service Providers

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Virtual Instruments, the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management, today announced its sales expansion into Australia with the appointment of PlexNet, a specialist in networking, application, infrastructure and security testing and analysis, as its newest value-added reseller (VAR) and professional services partner.

PlexNet specializes in bringing advanced storage and network testing technology from around the globe to the Australian market, and will have full distribution rights for all of Virtual Instruments' app-centric infrastructure performance management solutions, including the VirtualWisdom infrastructure performance monitoring platform and the Load DynamiX Enterprise storage performance testing and validation platform. PlexNet will provide its customers the opportunity to more easily measure and guarantee performance-based service level agreements (SLAs) and increase the overall value of their infrastructure.

There is an ongoing global trend of enterprises seeking ways to make more intelligent decisions about their infrastructure in order to better control escalating costs and assure performance. In fact, a recent report from the Enterprise Strategy Group showed that 94 percent of respondents said their organization ensures performance and availability by using monitoring tools, and 54 percent of those respondents prefer to use vendor-independent monitoring tools.

"As we continue to expand globally, our goal is to work with highly regarded regional partners with proven capabilities to help customers make more intelligent deployment decisions and optimize their infrastructure investments," said Sheen Khoury, executive vice president of worldwide sales, Virtual Instruments. "We're looking forward to working closely with PlexNet and our other partners across the globe to help them offer highly differentiated products and services that enable them to become vendor-independent trusted advisors to their customers."

"We are excited about adding Virtual Instruments' app-centric IPM products to our portfolio as they address a critical need for a vendor-agnostic performance monitoring and testing solutions for the emerging hybrid data center," said Dom Fitzgibbon, director of sales and technical services of PlexNet. "Our experience is that customers require end to end visibility from the user to the storage systems and control of their digital service delivery. PlexNet has responded to our clients' needs by partnering with Virtual Instruments to deliver the outcomes that customers need and expect."

To learn more about Virtual Instruments and its app-centric IPM solutions, please visit: https://www.virtualinstruments.com/

About PlexNet Pty Ltd

PlexNet has extensive experience in application, network and infrastructure testing and analysis, utilizing a large range of tools to solve networking, application or infrastructure problems. With major global partners, including Virtual Instruments, Spirent, NETSCOUT and Arbor Networks, PlexNet has an unparalleled solution and skillset.

For more information visit https://www.plexnet.com.au

Follow our social channels: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - LinkedIn

About Virtual Instruments

Virtual Instruments is the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management. It provides comprehensive infrastructure instrumentation and performance analytics for enterprise data centers. The company's solutions give IT teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems across the hybrid data center. Virtual Instruments empowers companies to maximize the performance, availability and utilization of their production IT infrastructure. Virtual Instruments has over 500 customers, including enterprise IT, cloud service providers and storage vendors. The privately held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.virtualinstruments.com.