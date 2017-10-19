VirtualHealth Expert to Speak About Caring for Socially Vulnerable Populations at Texas Association of Health Plans (TAHP) Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - VirtualHealth, the leading provider of population health and care management technologies, announced today that its Executive Vice President of Client Services, Sheela Ramamurthy, will participate in a panel discussion, "Caring for Socially Vulnerable Populations: Emerging Trends and Practices in Effective Management," as part of the TAHP Managed Care Conference and Trade Show. On October 25 from 10-10:50 a.m., Ramamurthy will discuss the role of social determinants in caring for at-risk patient populations and the value of innovative models and solutions addressing their unique social and medical needs.

The panel will examine emerging care models for complex patient populations and their potential for improving outcomes while reducing costs. Additionally, panelists will share examples of organizations that are leveraging innovative care management solutions to better identify when interventions are needed, thereby improving care team productivity and enhancing patient satisfaction in a value-based environment.

Ramamurthy will offer insights on how healthcare organizations leverage VirtualHealth's cloud-based population health and care management solution to track not only social determinants of health, such as transportation and nutritional needs, but also medication adherence, behaviors and movement between care environments.

"Providing quality care for vulnerable populations requires processes and technologies that effectively capture both clinical and nonclinical patient data," said Ramamurthy. "By creating intelligent workflows based on the data, organizations can ensure that care gaps are identified and addressed in real time, resulting in lasting improvements to patients' quality of life."

Joining Ramamurthy on the panel are moderator Carl Tapia, MD Medical Director of Texas Children's Health Plan and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, Manik Bhat, CEO of Healthify, and Holly Arbuckle, Director of Business Development of Outreach Health Services.

"Ensuring equal and timely access to the right level of care is a leading priority across the healthcare continuum," said Adam Sabloff, CEO of VirtualHealth. "VirtualHealth's track record with Medicaid populations exemplifies how the combination of forward thinking healthcare organizations and innovative healthcare IT products can enable the provision of cost-effective, high-quality care to our most vulnerable populations."

VirtualHealth will showcase its award-winning platform for integrated value-based care in Booth #103 at the TAHP Managed Care Conference and Trade Show taking place October 23-25 in Houston.

About VirtualHealth

VirtualHealth provides the leading platform purpose-built for integrated value-based care. Winner of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award, VirtualHealth offers a vast range of technology capabilities to payer and provider markets, including person-centered care/case management, disease management, utilization management, interdisciplinary collaborative workflows, broad spectrum interoperability, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. VirtualHealth is a member of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and an invited member of Healthcare Executive Group (HCEG). For more information, please visit www.VirtualHealth.com.