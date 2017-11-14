VirtualHealth Names Jamie Hall as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - VirtualHealth, the leading provider of population health and care management technologies, announced today it has appointed Jamie Hall as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Hall will spearhead all growth-related activities for the company, including sales, marketing, and channel development.

A healthcare industry veteran, Hall's experience includes more than 20 years selling complex healthcare service and healthcare technology solutions to payers, providers and large employers. He most recently served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Certifi, Inc. and Chief Growth Officer at LifeNexus, provider of iChip, where he contributed to significant market adoption and revenue growth. Prior to that, Hall held the role of SVP Sales for Landacorp (now EXL) and led the company through several years of unprecedented growth. Hall has also held senior leadership positions at Telcare, SHPS, CareWise Health and the BCBS Association.

"Jamie brings tremendous experience in driving revenue and growth-related activities in healthcare technology with both early-stage and established companies," said Adam Sabloff, CEO of VirtualHealth. "We are confident that he will be a great value-add as we continue to grow our organization and client base."

"What immediately impressed me about VirtualHealth is its innovative approach to both product and service model," said Hall. "Put simply, VirtualHealth has the most compelling value proposition in value-based care, and I look forward to being part of the team that transforms the future of healthcare."

About VirtualHealth

VirtualHealth provides the leading platform purpose-built for integrated value-based care. Winner of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award, VirtualHealth offers a vast range of technology capabilities to payer and provider markets, including person-centered care/case management, disease management, utilization management, interdisciplinary collaborative workflows, broad spectrum interoperability, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. VirtualHealth is a member of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and an invited member of Healthcare Executive Group (HCEG). For more information, please visit www.VirtualHealth.com.