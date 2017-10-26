VirtualHealth Ranked Among "Top 50 Disruptive Health IT Companies" By Black Book Market Research

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - VirtualHealth, the leading provider of population health and care management technologies, announced today its ranking by Black Book Market Research as one of the Top 50 Disruptive Health IT Companies (Healthcare IT News).

Black Book, a full-service healthcare market research company, identified the top 50 IT vendors across multiple categories of healthcare products and services based on such factors as innovation and customer satisfaction. VirtualHealth earned recognition as one of the highest rated companies in the value-based care solutions category.

"This recognition reaffirms VirtualHealth's position as the most comprehensive, cost-effective, and customer-friendly solution for care management and population health," said Adam Sabloff, CEO of VirtualHealth. "By offering a platform purpose-built for integrated value-based care, we empower healthcare organizations to streamline operations and optimize care delivery for large, complex populations."

The new ranking builds upon VirtualHealth's prior award from Black Book Market Research as the top-rated value-based care solution based on customer satisfaction. The award was presented during the HIMSS17 Annual Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

"Black Book collects ballot results on 18 performance areas of operational excellence to rank vendors by software, systems, products, equipment and outsourced service lines, and VirtualHealth consistently rose to the top among various category rankings," said Doug Brown, President and CEO of Black Book Market Research. "VirtualHealth absolutely stands out among companies who offer value-based care solutions in terms of both product quality and customer service."

