VirtualHealth, SUS to Share Successful Results of Improving Care and Reducing Costs of Complex Populations at the 2017 Spring Managed Care Forum

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - VirtualHealth, the leading provider of population health and care management technologies, announced today that one of its senior clinicians, Donna Lichti, RN, and Jayresa Sass, Behavioral Intervention Specialist of Services for the UnderServed (SUS), will present at the 2017 Spring Managed Care Forum. The presentation will highlight the extraordinary results SUS, a leading human services agency providing $185 million in services to individuals with disabilities, people living in poverty and those facing homelessness, achieved when it used the VirtualHealth platform to improve patient care and reduce costs associated with its complex populations.

The session, "Next Gen HIT and Value-Based Care for Very Complex Populations," will take place Friday, April 28 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. ET at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando.

Lichti and Sass will discuss how SUS implemented the VirtualHealth platform, the first truly comprehensive SaaS solution purpose-built for value-based care, to effectively improve care by providing a 360-degree view of its developmentally disabled patient population, as well as to track behavior, appointments, medications, hospitalizations, life skills developments and transitions between care environments. VirtualHealth's platform enabled SUS to achieve a 15% reduction in required caregivers per case, a 70% reduction in challenging behavior and a 30% reduction in the use of psychotropic drugs -- all within the first six months following deployment.

"Providing high-quality, cost-effective care that improves the health and wellbeing of the developmentally disabled presents a unique set of challenges that VirtualHealth helped us overcome," said Vivian Attanasio, Vice President of Behavior Services, SUS. "We are looking forward to sharing our story with forum attendees and to demonstrating how the VirtualHealth platform actualized our vision to promote healthier communities through innovative solutions and services."

Additionally, audience members will learn:

what a 360-degree view of patient care looks like and how it can improve care and reduce expenditures for complex populations.

how HIT-fortified programs reduce costs and improve care in complex populations.

how HIT solution outcomes differ from traditional approaches to care management.

"We are excited to share with conference attendees our insights on sustainable solutions to industry challenges," said VirtualHealth CEO Adam Sabloff. "The results of our partnership with SUS demonstrate the impactful benefits of utilizing HIT solutions to ensure optimal outcomes and financial success without disrupting quality care."

About VirtualHealth

VirtualHealth provides the leading end-to-end technologies purposely built for value-based care. VirtualHealth offers a vast range of functionalities, including interdisciplinary clinical workflows, electronic health record aggregation, behavioral health management, broad spectrum telehealth, care team collaboration, real-time and predictive analytics, quality metrics, patient engagement and customizable reporting. VirtualHealth empowers health plans, managed care organizations, government agencies, and accountable care organizations to provide patients with a better quality of life and enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency and lowering costs. VirtualHealth is a member of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and an invited member of Healthcare Executive Group (HCEG). For more information, visit www.VirtualHealth.com.

About Services for the UnderServed (SUS)

Founded in 1978, Services for the UnderServed (SUS) is a nonprofit human services agency with a reputation for supporting veterans and individuals and families faced with a wide range of challenges -- mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and HIV/AIDS, often compounded by histories of homelessness, substance abuse, poverty and unemployment. For more information, visit www.SUS.org.