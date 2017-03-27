Virtually Allergen-Free Vytex Latex to be Featured on Fox Business News "New to the Street" April 2

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Eco-friendly ultra-low protein Vytex® natural rubber latex (NRL) from Vystar Corp. ( OTC PINK : VYST) will be featured on "New to the Street," airing nationwide on Fox Business News, Sunday, April 2. "New to the Street's" Vytex segment will air within the half hour show that begins at 1:30pm ET/12:30pm CT/11:30am MT/10:30am PT. Vytex overcomes the latex allergy issue with a patented process that removes 99.85% of allergy-causing proteins and non-rubber particles. The result is purer, stronger, more durable, odor free and more resilient latex than competitors with all the well-known benefits of naturally antimicrobial and biodegradable latex.

"New to the Street" host Ken Evseroff discusses with Vystar CEO Bill Doyle, NHS and Rotmans Furniture CEO Steve Rotman and Hedge Fund Manager and Medical Doctor Joseph Allegra how Vytex is emerging as the latex of choice in multiple industries to replace materials that are non-biodegradable, have harmful off gassing, cause allergies or have noxious smells.

"New to the Street" has also been working on a 30-minute feature on Vytex and several of its manufacturing partners that is expected to air later in April.

Vystar's Vytex NRL is a game changer for the latex industry. Its advantages over other lattices and petrochemical materials, such as memory foam, include:

Virtually allergen free to reduce risk of developing or experiencing allergic reactions

Odor-free

Comparable in cost to traditional latex

Sustainably sourced

Biodegradable

Stronger and more durable

More resilient

Naturally antimicrobial

Longer lifecycle

Requires less water, chemicals and processing during manufacture

Superior tactile sensitivity and liquid barrier protection

No off gassing

Vytex is ideal to replace traditional latex and memory foam, polyurethane, vinyl and other materials for 40,000 applications such as mattresses, toppers and pillows; cushions; medical devices, tubing; multiple types of gloves; adhesives; footwear; sports equipment, apparel and threads.

Following the broadcast, the news segment will be available online at https://www.vytex.com/blog/ and youTube. For details on Vytex licensing, deproteinization or purchase, contact info@vytex.com or (866) 674-5238, x1

About New to the Street

New To The Street is a television show that profiles public companies, advertises and markets their products and services, and provides business news. New To The Street paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis and public company profiles. New to the Street is produced by FMW Media Works Corp. Visit NewToTheStreet.com.

About NHS

Nature's Home Solutions, LLC (NHS), is a Worcester, Mass.-based distribution company devoted to identifying and bringing to market innovative, high quality, certified sustainable, eco-friendly durable materials and components for use in the home furnishings, apparel, and other markets. For more information, visit http://www.natureshomesolutions.com/ or contact srotman111@aol.com

About Vystar Corporation

Based in Atlanta, GA, Vystar® Corporation ( OTC PINK : VYST) is the exclusive creator of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, balloons, condoms, medical devices, mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.