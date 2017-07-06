Visa Checkout flies to new heights with Air Canada

Booking travel online with Air Canada now faster and easier with Visa Checkout

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Visa today announced the availability of Visa Checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline. With Visa Checkout, Air Canada customers can spend more time planning their trip and less time filling out payment and billing information.

With more than 22 million enrolled accounts worldwide, Visa Checkout enables millions of consumers to pay in just a few clicks, and only have to fill out payment and shipping information once. Visa Checkout is currently available on aircanada.com for desktop and mobile web formats and will be available on Air Canada's mobile app next year. Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations customers now have a simpler way to pay for tickets, seat upgrades or bag check fees online with Visa Checkout.

"At Air Canada, we are focused on making our customers' purchasing experience as convenient as possible. Integrating Visa Checkout as a payment option for both Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations offers our customers a quick, secure and easy checkout experience," said Duncan Bureau, Vice President, Global Sales, Air Canada.

"This summer, it will be faster and easier for Canadians to fly away with Air Canada, using Visa Checkout," said Stacey Madge, President and Country Manager, Visa Canada. "We are pleased to team up with Canada's largest airline to help make paying for travel online faster than ever."

Visa Checkout is live in 23 markets, including: U.S., Australia and Canada, where the product first launched in July 2014, as well as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, France, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Singapore, Spain, South Africa and United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

The rapidly expanding list of merchants continues to make it easier for consumers to buy online, on any device, using Visa Checkout. For a list of some of the participating merchants, and to learn more about Visa Checkout's benefits for merchants, issuers and consumers, visit www.visacheckout.ca.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. ( NYSE : V) is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments in more than 200 countries and territories to fast, secure and reliable electronic payments. We operate one of the world's most advanced processing networks -- VisaNet -- that is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second, with fraud protection for consumers and assured payment for merchants. Visa is not a bank and does not issue cards, extend credit or set rates and fees for consumers. Visa's innovations, however, enable its financial institution customers to offer consumers more choices: pay now with debit, pay ahead of time with prepaid or pay later with credit products.

For more information, visit visa.ca, visacorporate.tumblr.com and @VisaNewsCA.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving more than 200 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2016 served close to 45 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 64 airports in Canada, 57 in the United States and 95 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,300 airports in 191 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. For more information, please visit: www.aircanada.com, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.