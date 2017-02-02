Visa Proud to Chair USHCC Legislative Summit

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) has announced Visa Inc. as the Corporate Chair for its 2017 Legislative Summit. The event is scheduled to take place March 14-16, 2017 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Annual Legislative Summit is the USHCC's premier political and advocacy event. It offers guests the opportunity to meet and partner with business leaders, policy experts, and officials at the highest levels of government.

"As a longstanding partner of our association, Visa continues to be a true champion of American small business," said Javier Palomarez, USHCC President and CEO. "Visa provides local chambers and businesses of all sizes with the financial tools they need for growth and security. As the Corporate Chair for our 2017 Legislative Summit, Visa is the perfect brand to represent the high-caliber event. The company's involvement will inspire a productive, meaningful gathering that will guarantee that the concerns of our constituents are at the forefront of the national economic agenda."

Last year, the USHCC held the most successful Legislative Summit in its history. Business leaders had opportunities to discuss their commercial and policy positions with dozens of Congressional members and political leaders, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senators John McCain, John Cornyn, Corey Booker, Orrin Hatch, John Barrasso, former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. The Summit is one of the few truly bipartisan gatherings of elected officials, corporate executives, and business leaders in America today.

"The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Legislative Summit provides the country's 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses the opportunity to engage with top lawmakers in D.C.," said Bobby Thomson, head of U.S. government relations at Visa. "Visa is proud to announce our fifth consecutive year as Chair of the USHCC Legislative Summit, which is a unique annual opportunity to bring Hispanic business concerns to the forefront of the legislative agenda in D.C."

Visa's support will provide unique opportunities for companies within the USHCC network to engage with their policy makers. Through Visa's series of small business programs, USHCC constituents are able to receive guaranteed payments, greater risk management protection, and more efficient point-of-sale experiences for their customers. The company provides these business owners with online resources to gain a deeper understanding of their finances through a variety of programs, such as the EMV Chip card program and Small Business Assist program.

Visa's sponsorship continues the company's dedication to the Hispanic community. Experts have said the Hispanic market is "an exceptional growth opportunity" for the financial services industry. More Latinos have Visa credit cards (almost nine million) than any other credit card, including Mastercard (roughly six million) and American Express (almost four million). Visa's partnership with the USHCC shows it wants to continue to be the market leader of America's fastest growing demographic in both population and affluence.

More information on Visa Inc. and the USHCC can be found at http://ushcc.com/visa/.

Register for the USHCC 2017 Legislative Summit at www.ushcc.com/legislative.

About the 2017 Legislative Summit

The Legislative Summit is the USHCC's premier advocacy event. It offers numerous high-level training opportunities, workshops, roundtable discussions, procurement matchmaking sessions with federal agencies, and the chance to meet with congressional representatives on Capitol Hill.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow the USHCC on Twitter @USHCC.