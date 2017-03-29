Viscount Mining Releases Results of Exploration Program at the Cherry Creek Silver-Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company"), reports that in 2016 Summit Mining Exploration Inc. (Summit) continued an ongoing mineral exploration and evaluation program in the Cherry Creek mining district of northern White Pine County, Nevada as part of their earn-in agreement with Viscount. Rather than explore the previously producing areas of the Cherry Creek property which encompasses just about all of the historical silver, silver gold-base metal and tungsten mines located in the Cherry Creek Mining District, Summit elected to focus their 2016 exploration program on a reverse‐circulation drilling program in the Flint Canyon area which they discovered in 2014‐15 to have anomalous gold in soil and rock chips. The area has no historic mines and had only minimal modern exploration prior to Viscount and Summit.

Summit's initially proposed 2016 program was expanded to include: (1) drilling 32 reverse-circulation (RC) holes in the Flint Canyon target area; (2) geologic mapping at a scale of 1:2500 in the area south and west of the Flint Canyon target and in the north end of Silver Canyon, several kilometers to the east; (3) collection of 412 rock‐chip samples for geochemical analysis; and, (4) collection of 1868 soil samples for geochemical analysis in a grid that covers the Flint Canyon target area with extensions in all directions.

The 32 RC holes at Flint Canyon combined for 5,369 total meters (17,615 feet). They were drilled with variable azimuths and inclinations from eleven distinct pads to depths ranging from 86.9 to 304.9 meters. Formations encountered in the drill holes included Marjum limestone, Dunderberg Shale, Notch Peak Formation, Pogonip Formation, and undifferentiated dolomite (OSD). In general, the strongest gold concentrations occurred in near surface silicified zones in the Marjum limestone. Gold intercepts occurred in local silicified zones along the Dunderberg/Marjum contact, in collapse breccias and silicified strata in the Pogonip Formation, and silicified breccia in undifferentiated dolomite. Twenty‐one of the 32 holes included at least one sample interval with 0.100 g/t Au and two holes returned samples with greater than 1.00 g/t Au, with a maximum of 4.03 g/t gold in a single sample of a strongly oxidized, decomposed felsic dike in Hole CC021. The best multi‐sample intercept was by hole CC021 with 0 to 18.3 meters averaging 0.438 g/t Au, including the 4.03 g/t altered dike. Five of the holes had intercepts of at least 10 meters with average gold concentrations of 0.100 g/t or greater. Mineralized zones with elevated levels of gold display few associated geochemical anomalies, although weakly enhanced concentrations of arsenic (<200 ppm) and barium (<300 ppm) occur locally.

According to Summit's report "the results of the 2016 drilling program could be interpreted to indicate that Flint Canyon is on the distal edge of a large disseminated gold system."

None of the 32 holes were surveyed. Drill data density is insufficient to estimate true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported above.

Mapping south of Flint Canyon drill area identified a frontier‐level gold exploration target in Lead Mine Canyon. The target lies in a 250‐ x 75‐meter exposure of Marjum siltstone. Pods of jasperoid and coarse calcite occur along the limestone/siltstone contact and in minor faults that cut the contact. Four samples of jasperoid from those silicified zones contained gold values between 0.283 and 1.085 g/t. Soil samples from the siltstone commonly contained elevated gold values between 0.02 and 0.1 g/t, with one sample containing 0.5 g/t.

In Silver Canyon, jasperoid outcrops along the contact between Dunderberg Shale and Marjum limestone are locally enriched in silver, 200‐500 g/t, and commonly display low anomalous gold.

Summit has elected to exit the agreement and has given Viscount all the exploration data and information. Viscount now has complete control of the Cherry Creek property.

Summit considers that there is still potential to find Kinsley Mine and Long Canyon type gold deposits on the property as outlined in this quote from their 2016 Exploration Report on Cherry Creek:

"In addition to the Flint Canyon area displaying the potential for a Kinsley Mine analogue, anomalous gold in soil and rock‐chip samples from the Pogonip Formation indicate that there could be a disseminated gold deposit at depth that is analogous to Newmont Mining Corporation's Long Canyon Mine currently in production. At Long Canyon, disseminated gold mineralization occurs in a lenticular and laminated limestones as well as collapse breccias in the lower Pogonip Formation and in laminated limestone and siltstone at the base of the Notch Peak Formation near the contact with the Dunderberg Shale."

In addition to follow up work required on untested gold in soil and rock chip samples at Flint Canyon and two targets previously described herein; several other targets exist on the property that warrant drill testing. These targets will be summarized in a separate news release.

In the meantime Viscount is speaking with interested parties about the Cherry Creek property.

All of the results given in this news release were taken directly from the Rangefront Geological drill report prepared for Summit Mining Exploration Inc. All of the assaying was done by an ISO certified analytical company. Rangefront Geological and Summit geologists do all their work using the best industrial practices.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody:

The Company has implemented a rigorous QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Cherry Creek Property. Drill core samples are transported in security-sealed bags for analyses at ALS Labs Limited, of Elko, Nevada. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags that are then shipped. A small 'B split' of each sample of drill cutting interval was collected at the rig and archived in secure storage. The sample pulps and rejects will be retrieved from ALS. The insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates as well as logging was conducted by Rangefront Geological and Summit personnel at the property site.

Qualified Persons

The exploration and drill programs were managed by David Tretbar, Summit Exploration's Executive Vice President, Exploration and Mineral Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tretbar is a registered Professional Geologist in Arizona (# 48036) and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG # 11086) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Dallas W. Davis, P. Eng, FEC., an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

