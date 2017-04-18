Viscount Mining Strengthens Technical Advisory Board with Senior Geologist

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:VML)(OTCQB:VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that geologist James P. Robinson, Ph.D., has consented to join the Company's technical advisory board. As advisor to Viscount's technical board he will be called on to provide insights based on his deep knowledge of Nevada, structural geology, precious-metals deposit models, and exploration techniques.

Recently, Dr. Robinson was a senior consulting geologist for Summit Mining Exploration, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation and was involved with all aspects of the initial two-year evaluation program of Viscount Mining's Cherry Creek property. His responsibilities included comprehensive geologic mapping, geochemical sampling, drill target generation, drilling supervision, and subsurface interpretations.

Dr. Robinson has over 35 years of experience as a professional geologist, including approximately 30 years in precious metal exploration. Most of his mineral experience has focused on frontier and early-stage exploration in the eastern and southern Basin and Range of Nevada and Utah. This included managing successful exploration programs for Alta Gold Company, Pilot Gold Company, DNI Metals, and Battle Mountain Exploration Company. Dr. Robinson was instrumental in the development of the Alta Gold Griffon Mine from grassroots discovery through production and the Alta Gold Kinsley Mine from development drilling to the discovery of several satellite deposits.

Dr. Robinson holds a Ph.D. in Geological Sciences from Cornell University, an M.S. in Geology from the University of Southern California, and a B.S. in Geology from Ohio University. He is a Registered Professional Geologist in the states of Utah, Idaho, and Arizona.

Dr. Robinson stated, "I am very pleased to join the Company's advisory board. With my time on the Cherry Creek project, I feel it represents a rare opportunity in eastern Nevada to be the first modern comprehensive exploration program to evaluate a mining district with historic production of gold, silver, tungsten and base metals. In addition to the high-grade veins and replacement deposits exploited in the historic mines, recent geologic mapping, sampling, and limited drilling identified disseminated sediment-hosted gold in a previously unexplored area of Cherry Creek. The stratigraphic section, geochemical signature, and structural and igneous history of the sediment-hosted gold occurrence at Cherry Creek shares characteristics with modern gold mines in the general vicinity, including the Newmont Long Canyon Mine and Pilot Gold Kinsley Mountain Mine. Subsequent exploration will further delineate gold anomalies defined by recent field work and greatly enhance the potential of finding an economic gold deposit in the subsurface."

Kaare Foy, Chairman of Viscount stated, "Dr. Robinson will collaborate closely with Viscount's management to provide guidance and recommendations to help Viscount set the direction of the company's roadmap and strategic initiatives at Cherry Creek as the company accelerates exploration and development plans."

About Viscount Mining (TSX VENTURE:VML)(OTCQB:VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Cherry Creek in Nevada and Silver Cliff in Colorado.

The Cherry Creek Property is focused on exploration in the immediate vicinity of an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 30 miles north of the town of Ely, in White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of over 400 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights, and is comprised of more than 9,000 acres. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines including Blue Bird, Chance Mine, Filmore, Last Chance, Exchequer/ New Century Mine, Ticup and Motherlode mines.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley in south-central Colorado in Custer County. The property consists of 96 lode claims where high grade silver, gold and base metal production that came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to 1894. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984 for the purpose of defining mineral inventories. The major explorers were Freeport, Hecla, Homestake, Moly Corp, Coca Mines and Tenneco Minerals. In January 2017, Viscount Mining reported additional high grade silver intersections from the drill program completed in December 2016.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com.

