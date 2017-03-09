Vision Solutions Debuts MIMIX for AIX 5.1

MIMIX for AIX family offers enhanced replication, easier management and monitoring, and expanded platform support

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Vision Solutions, a leading provider of business resilience solutions for IBM Power Systems, announced today the availability of MIMIX for AIX 5.1, formerly Double-Take for AIX. The MIMIX for AIX family of products, including MIMIX Availability, MIMIX DR and MIMIX Move, offers the most straightforward, full-featured solutions on the market for high availability, disaster recovery and migration for AIX.

According to Vision's 2017 State of Resilience Report, 33 percent of businesses that experienced a failure requiring the use of their HA/DR solution lost up to an hour of data, and 37 percent lost a day or more. MIMIX Availability for AIX, an easy, automated high availability solution, and MIMIX DR for AIX, a reliable, affordable disaster recovery tool, both deliver near-zero data loss in the face of disaster. They also provide continuous data protection, enabling data and server recovery from a past point in time.

MIMIX for AIX's platform-independent replication supports a mix of hardware, storage and AIX operating system versions on physical, virtual or cloud servers. As a result, MIMIX Move for AIX provides risk-free migration of AIX applications and data with near-zero downtime.

"MIMIX for AIX 5.1 offers businesses relying on AIX servers the most robust solutions package on the market with features unavailable elsewhere," said Alan Arnold, EVP and CTO of Vision Solutions. "IT professionals can ensure their business' most valuable data is always available and accessible, even when a would-be disaster strikes."

New and enhanced features in MIMIX for AIX 5.1 include:

Enhanced Replication

Supports broadcast replication to two targets, either of which can be chosen for failover

Supports encryption of replicated data using TLS 1.2 encryption protocol

Easier management and monitoring

Integrates with enterprise monitoring consoles through the addition of SNMP alerting

Automates the application of license keys and provides visibility into license key status through a new license management window in the Vision Solutions Portal browser-based interface

Enhanced platform support

Supports IBM AIX 7.2

For complete details on MIMIX for AIX 5.1, visit: http://www.visionsolutions.com/products/aix/mimix-availability-for-aix/overview

About Vision Solutions

Vision Solutions is a leading provider of business resilience solutions -- high availability, disaster recovery, migration and data sharing -- for IBM Power Systems. For more than 25 years, customers and partners have trusted Vision to protect and modernize their environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Visit visionsolutions.com and follow us on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.