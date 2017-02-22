Vision Source Debuts Campaign & Commercial on Super Bowl LI

'My Vision Source Family' Is Center Stage in Houston as Vision Source Kicks Off 2017 Marketing

KINGWOOD, TX--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Vision Source, North America's largest independent optometric alliance, introduced its latest marketing campaign which features a :30 TV commercial that aired to an audience of over 1.89 million viewers during the Super Bowl LI pregame on Houston's Fox KRIV. This new commercial spot introduces viewers to a vibrant family-doctor relationship and the comprehensive medical eye exams and vision services available at their local Vision Source practice.

The landmark campaign debuted on January 30 in six markets nationwide; including Houston, Texas, the host city for Super Bowl LI. The TV spot is shown on networks that include CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, UPN, and The CW. The "My Vision Source Family" campaign will air during primetime programming and sporting events, including NBA games, Ellen, 60 Minutes, Madam Secretary, Gotham, Star, Lethal Weapon, Jeopardy, and the Big Bang Theory. A combined national audience of over 24 million people have interacted with radio spots, targeted digital ads, and TV airings that accompany the new campaign. This integrated marketing approach is capturing the attention of consumers across the United States. Messaging guides new patients to a local doctor locator tool that identifies their closest Vision Source practice.

"The campaign takes a lighthearted look at the life changing relationship between eye doctor and patient, while informing new patients about the importance of having an eye doctor your entire family can depend on. We believe, that this message will resonate strongly with consumers, and as a result, motivate new patients to book an appointment with their nearest Vision Source doctor," states Bryan D. Pinciaro, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Vision Source. "In this exciting new campaign, the relationships that are depicted reflect a concept that exists in our members' practices. Vision Source doctors take the time to know their patients and embrace state-of-the-art technology. We are honored to introduce more patients to the importance of comprehensive medical vision care through this innovative campaign."

Through its history, Vision Source has thrived as a network of ground breaking independent optometrists who believe in providing advanced eye care and unmatched individualized patient care. The newest commercial "My Vision Source Family," brings viewers on an in-office visit with a mother and her children. Viewers follow the family from the exam room, to frame styling, available products, and the checkout process. The story highlights the relational bond and atmosphere found at Vision Source practices and the personal relationship Vision Source doctors have with their patients.

"Thanks to Essilor of America's support of our mission, we have this great opportunity to introduce Vision Source doctors and their groundbreaking comprehensive medical eye exams and vision services to future patients. We are honored and proud to celebrate the living legacy of our optometrists, whose unwavering commitment to providing quality vision care has laid the foundation for our success," commented Dr. Glenn Ellisor, OD, Founder and Executive Chairman of Vision Source.

"With over two decades of patient trust serving as our foundation, Vision Source offers a nationwide network of attentive eye care professionals. This campaign boldly celebrates our commitment to providing improved health and vision care outcomes, while building lasting relationships with our patients which we now serve an estimated 16 million each year," states Jim Greenwood, President and CEO of Vision Source. "We are happy to showcase the quality care that our patients enjoy and we are equally as eager to introduce new patients to the Vision Source experience."

About Vision Source

Founded in 1991, Vision Source is North America's largest network of independent optometrists consisting of over 4,700 members. The doctors in the Vision Source network enjoy access to newly evolving patient channels, including an expanding list of leading medical groups and integrated health systems with whom Vision Source optometrists collaborate. Additionally, members benefit from a wide range of innovative technologies, practice management tools, strategic marketing, and unsurpassed purchasing power. Leveraging these tools, the doctors offer comprehensive eye care to their patients delivering an industry leading patient experience. For more information, call 888-558-2020 or visit www.visionsource.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://vimeo.com/201197763