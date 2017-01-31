Visionstate beefs up board with M and A experience, facility management

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - Visionstate Corp. (TSX VENTURE:VIS) is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its board of directors, elected by shareholders during the Company's annual general meeting held in November, 2016.

The election of the two new board members adds valuable experience to the board, including expertise in facility management, a key target market for the Company, and expertise in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets.

As Regional Director and Operations for Alberta and Vancouver Island properties, Paul Fairbridge retired in 2016 following over 44 years of service with Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc. Over the years Paul served as a leader in shopping centre management in numerous markets and properties across Canada. Career milestones are numerous including Leasing, Marketing, Operations and the management of Southgate Centre for almost 19 years. Paul is a former President of the Northern Alberta Shopping Centre Association and received the 2016 Real Estate Award from the University of Alberta, School of Business.

Bob Leshchyshen is an analyst with CHF Capital Markets and was formerly Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations with Century Global Commodities Corp. He has had extensive research and analytical experience with several prominent equity research and credit-rating organizations, including eResearch, Northern Securities, St. James Securities, Dominion Bond Rating Service and McNeil Mantha Inc. Bob has written research and valuation reports on small cap mining and oil and gas companies, as well as other industrial and technology companies. He has served on the board of directors of a number of mining, health care and technology small cap companies. He received a MBA degree from the University of Toronto in 1975 and received a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) designation in 1990.

Visionstate Corp. is pleased to accept the new members to its board of directors as it seeks to expand markets for its product base and increase exposure for the company across Canada.

About Visionstate Inc.

Visionstate Inc., a division of Visionstate Corp. (TSX VENTURE:VIS) specializes in the Internet of Things and analytics. The Company's core product, WANDA, is a 10/15 inch smart device used to monitor restroom cleaning, supplies, and maintenance activities. WANDA is installed in locations throughout North America, including hospitals, airports, office buildings, public facilities and shopping centers.

More information can be found at www.visionstate.com.