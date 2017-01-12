Visiting Washington, D.C. This Month? Extend Your Stay and Include Charlottesville & Albemarle County in Your Itinerary

With three presidential homes and other historical sites, the Charlottesville area is the perfect complement to a Nation's Capital getaway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau (CACVB) invites everyone to consider including the Charlottesville, Virginia area to their Washington, D.C. getaway this winter.

Whether planning on visiting the Nation's Capital to attend the presidential inauguration or to simply tour Washington's most famous landmarks, museums, and attractions, Charlottesville & Albemarle County offers visitors an authentic experience, with world-renowned landmarks of its own. The most well-known historic attraction of Central Virginia is most definitely Thomas Jefferson's Monticello; in addition, two other Founding Fathers also have roots in the Charlottesville area; James Monroe's Highland is located only a few miles from Monticello, whereas James Madison's recently restored Montpelier is easily accessible with a short, scenic drive through the hills of Albemarle and Orange County.

Charlottesville is also home to the world-renowned University of Virginia, founded by Thomas Jefferson two hundred years ago this year. Incidentally, both Monticello and the University of Virginia are UNESCO World-Heritage Sites! Other local historical sites include the Downtown Mall, an 8-block long pedestrian street lined with small shops, art galleries, and restaurants, where al fresco dining can be enjoyed year-round (weather permitting!). Two blocks north of the Downtown Mall is Historic Court Square, where some of our Founding Fathers practiced law in the eighteenth century.

As one cannot live on history alone, Charlottesville & Albemarle County has much to offer foodies. Having been named "Locavore Capital of the World" by Forbes Magazine, this is a destination where "farm to table" is not just a marketing fad; it has been a way of life for decades. With farms of all kinds located throughout Albemarle County, local chefs consistently have access to fresh bounty and menus change seasonally to allow for the freshest ingredients to be used. In addition, the area's wineries, micro-breweries and artisanal cideries abound in quantity and quality and many local transportation companies offer group or individual tours. Notable Charlottesville-area winery owners include famed musician Dave Matthews (Blenheim Vineyards) Eric Trump (Trump Winery).

Charlottesville & Albemarle County also provides a multitude of options for outdoor recreation, with a close proximity to the Shenandoah National Park, in addition to miles upon miles of trails located throughout the City and the County. As for music lovers, they will be impressed with the lineup of talent passing through the destination, with world famous icons such as Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, The Eagles, and so many more having performed in recent years.

Even though the days are shorter and the weather is cooler in the winter months, it is still business as usual in Charlottesville & Albemarle County. Numerous area hotels and attractions offer discounted rates during this time of year as an incentive for tourists to visit the destination without all of the crowds often found in the spring or fall. For more information about special packages and offerings, go to www.visitcharlottesville.org/packages.

Charlottesville is easily accessible from Washington, D.C. via car (approximately two and a half hour drive), train (Amtrak trains depart daily from Union Station), or plane (direct flights are available via United Airlines). More transportation information can be found at https://www.visitcharlottesville.org//transportation/ .

About the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB):

