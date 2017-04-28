Visma Solutions and Youredi commit to simplify Order and Supply Chain Management for SMEs

WOBURN, MA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - A new, essential solution will shortly be available for small and medium-sized enterprises that will enable them to administer their order and supply chain management more easily and cost-effectively than ever before. This innovation provides the opportunity for SMEs to cooperate with large enterprises without difficulty and is the result of the cooperation of Visma Solutions, a SaaS software provider and Youredi, a provider of cloud-based integration solutions.

This cooperation focuses on the digitalization of financial management, as well as the automation of order and supply chain management processes by utilizing a cloud-based integration service (iPaaS). Previously, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) was predominantly used by large corporations, however, Visma's and Youredi's solution will make it available also for small and medium-sized enterprises as of May 2017.

"The recently developed Maventa EDI service will be the part of the digital financial management service, Netvisor. Because of the solution, small players will have the same capabilities as big businesses to manage order and supply chain processes," says Janne Lyytikäinen, Product Director of Visma Solutions. Visma Solutions' customers will be able to use the service without additional fees.

Thousands of companies selling products or services to large corporations will benefit from using Visma's and Youredi's solution. Additionally, big businesses will be able to order products from small companies more effortlessly, therefore maintaining the selection of products will not result in additional costs.

"Order and supply chain management is still extremely inefficient and comes with high administration costs. Automating processes can significantly lower the overhead costs. Our co-operation with Visma Solutions is a great example of how companies can automate invoicing and order management," adds Jaakko Elovaara, CEO of Youredi.

"The solution is extremely cost-efficient, scalable and we trust that it's simply the easiest available on the market. Collaborating with Youredi, a leading provider of cloud-based integration solutions for automating processes was a natural choice for us," summarized Kari Ryynänen, ISV Partner Manager.

About Visma

Visma Solutions is a leading provider of cloud-based software, offering solutions for automating business processes. Over 35,000 business-to-business customers are using the services of Visma Solutions in Finland alone.

Visma Solutions' product portfolio includes services, such as the e-accounting software Visma Netvisor, the PSA software Visma Severa and ValueFrame, the financial management, budgeting and reporting tool Visma Navita, the e-invoicing platform Maventa, and the digital signature solution Visma Sign. For more information please visit: www.vismasolutions.com.

About Youredi

Youredi provides a cloud-based Integration Platform as a Service for creating interconnectivity across systems and business applications. Youredi iPaaS establishes the seamless flow of information, making the right data available, in the right format, at the right place and time for all relevant stakeholders.

Youredi, Ltd., founded in Finland, is privately held with a North American subsidiary, Youredi, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, and offices in Helsinki and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.youredi.com or contact us at talktous@youredi.com.