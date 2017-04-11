Vista Entertainment Solutions, Global Leader in Cinema Software, Wins New Customers in France

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Vista Entertainment Solutions (VES), the leading provider of cinema software for the global theatrical market and a subsidiary of Vista Group International (NZX: VGL) ( ASX : VGL), today announced new customer signings in France.

VES and its French business partner Côté Ciné Group (CCG) have reached a key milestone in introducing Vista Cinema, its core cinema operations product, in France -- the fourth largest cinema market globally. In its first implementation for a local French circuit, Vista Cinema has now gone live across all four cinema sites of the Ciné-Movida circuit. Ciné-Movida is a new customer for CCG/Vista Cinema and the installation coincides with a major refurbishment of Cine-Movida's largest site (Méga Castillet) in Perpignan.

In addition, Veezi, VES' cinema management software for independent exhibitors, has been implemented at a Virtual Reality (VR) site for the MK2 circuit in France. It's the most recent win for Veezi at a VR facility and confirms that VR experiences represent an exciting new segment for Veezi in Europe and the USA.

"These signings reflect our growing impact on the French cinema market," said Mischa Kay, Managing Director, VES for EMEA. "France is such a vital and important part of the global theatrical business and boasts some of the world's most avid filmgoers. We're thrilled to be expanding our footprint there and providing bottom line-enhancing software for circuits throughout the country."

Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX: VGL) ( ASX : VGL). Vista Group provides cinema management, film distribution and customer analytics software to companies across the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Entertainment Solutions, the core business of the Group. Movio (authority in moviegoer data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Cinema Market), MACCS International (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence by Share Dimension (business intelligence solutions), Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios) and Flicks (moviegoer 'go to' portal for movie information) provide products that leverage the success of this platform into other parts of the film industry; from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has over 500 staff across nine offices in New Zealand (Auckland headquarters), Sydney, Los Angeles, Dallas, London, the Netherlands, Romania and China.

