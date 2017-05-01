Vistara Heads to Gartner IT Operations Strategies & Solutions Summit 2017 in Orlando

Learn how to manage traditional and modern workloads in a powerful hybrid cloud management solution; live demos of the Vistara IT management platform at booth 600

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Vistara, a leading IT management cloud provider, today announced its silver sponsorship of the Gartner IT Operations Strategies & Solutions Summit 2017. The company will demonstrate how enterprises can improve overall operations efficiency with unparalleled visibility and comprehensive management control over their hybrid environments.

With Vistara, IT departments can automate, track, manage, and maintain any asset, workload or element whether on-premises or in the cloud, and all from one platform. In fact, enterprises can integrate Vistara into their existing environment of point tools and, over time, replace tools they don't use with Vistara's complete lifecycle management capabilities, saving both resources and money. And because it's all in the cloud, Vistara will handle maintenance and upgrades, while IT professionals can focus on innovation and driving value to the business.

"We're excited that Gartner has announced the theme of this year's summit is on driving more business value from Infrastructure and Operations (I&O)," said Varma Kunaparaju, CEO of Vistara. "That's exactly what Vistara does -- give I&O teams relief from the drudgery of IT Operations Management (ITOM) across hybrid environments, and empower them to do more to support the business." Vistara already counts enterprises like Epsilon, KAR Auction Services, Wolters Kluwer, Dolby and many others as clients, and has an expanding portfolio of partners like 2nd Watch, Pivot, NetEnrich, and more.

I&O teams need to do more than ever to rise to new operations challenges. With Vistara, they can meet and beat these challenges at scale. It's one platform for everything, enabling more workloads with less work. Join us at Gartner IT Operations Strategies & Solutions Summit 2017, in booth 600, and get a glimpse of the future of IT management.

Event: Gartner IT Operations Strategies & Solutions Summit 2017

Dates: May 8-10, 2017

City: Orlando, Florida

Booth: 600

To schedule meetings with the Vistara team, please drop an email to marketing@vistara.io. For more information, please visit www.vistara.io/gartner/.

About Gartner IT Operations Strategies & Solutions Summit 2017

The rapid rise of the digital workplace has placed heightened demands on IT operations for support, speed and innovation. I&O teams are being called upon to deploy services more quickly than ever while ensuring a flawless customer experience from start to finish. Join us for a wealth of strategic guidance and tactical recommendations on all your greatest challenges including DevOps, supporting the digital workplace, IT service management, bimodal IT, shadow IT, cloud, IT leadership, agility and more. Additional information is available at: http://www.gartner.com/events/na/infrastructure-operations-management

About Vistara

Founded in 2014, more than 1,400 organizations worldwide look to Vistara as the first and best cloud IT management platform to drive efficiency and simplicity for enterprise IT. Our operations hub combines performance and availability, asset management, proactive care, automation and remote control and compliance into one elegant solution built for hybrid environments, and delivers more workloads with less work. To learn more, visit www.vistara.io.