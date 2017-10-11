Visual Magnetics Announces Wide Format POP Division: VM-Graphic Systems

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - SGIA Expo 2017 Booth #3127 - Visual Magnetics is proud to announce a new division VM-Graphic Systems, dedicated to continued innovation in magnetic receptive media technology for the POP graphics marketplace.

With multiple new patents recently issued in the US, China, the EU, and Australia pertaining to magnetic receptive media the materials innovation company will further expand their offerings to the wide format print industry, in new and existing markets.

"After an incredibly exciting 10 years, we are looking forward to continuing our mission to broaden the capabilities of the wide-format print world with exciting new advancements in our cutting-edge technology driven products. Since we launched our brand in 2007, we have been committed to making products that deliver as much value as possible, while maintaining the highest standards in quality and sustainability," says CEO Joe Deetz.

"The products we are developing under our new patents will bring more value to our customers than ever before. It has been an honor to see the SGIA community embrace our new technology since day one. This community continues to inspire us to look to the future. We see our role as manufacturers to also be problem solvers in an industry that must evolve in a rapidly changing world."

Since launching in 2007, Visual Magnetics has explored various applications of their materials technology beyond POP graphics, with the development of sub-brands geared towards architecture and design. Visual Magnetics' wide-format product division, VM-Graphic Systems will bring a sharpened focus to the company's core roots and offerings for POP graphics solutions. Visual Magnetics was the first to introduce magnetic-receptive media to the market in 2007 -- under their signature product portfolio, MagnaMedia®. After a decade of innovation, Visual Magnetics remains the industry leader in magnetic receptive media, a product category that is now thriving.

This year at SGIA Expo, Visual Magnetics celebrates 10 years of innovation. Their booth #3127 showcases VM-SYNpaper, the industry's top selling magnetic receptive print media. Visual Magnetics' birthday themed booth features original images photographed by Portland, Maine based photographer Kevin Morris and in-house art direction by the company's design team.

About Visual Magnetics

Visual Magnetics is the global market leader in magnetic-receptive print media since 2007. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and manufacturing in the US. The VM-Graphic System® is trusted by over 300 of the nation's leading retailers for delivering quality and value for POP graphics solutions. All of Visual Magnetics' materials are PVC-free and recyclable, with an entire line of materials dedicated to 100% post-consumer and natural, sustainable bases.

