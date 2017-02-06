Visual Processing Market Poised to Take Off

TIBURON, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Jon Peddie Research (JPR), the industry's research and consulting firm for graphics and multimedia, today launched its quarterly report on the Visual Processing Unit (VPU) market. Capturing, and quickly processing tens of megapixels of 10 to 12-bit data at 60 to 120 frames a second, in all kinds of environments is a daunting task, and providing such processors for sub $100 is a modern miracle of engineering and manufacturing.

The applications for VPUs ranges from super-smart prosumer cameras to automobile license readers at bridges and gateways, to airport security and nozzle monitoring of a satellite launching rocket. With high-resolution cameras being employed in every aspect of our lives, making autonomous vehicles of all types possible, drone surveillance and crop assessment affordable and reliable, and face recognition at ATMs a new normal in our lives, the demand for high-performance front-end processing of the myriad of image-processing functions has never been greater.

JPR's new quarterly VPU service analyzes the suppliers, the technology, the processors, and the market opportunities. We have identified 20 suppliers of VPU, and eight IP suppliers, plus ten start ups that haven't produced any silicon yet.. As robust as the market is, there will be consolidation through either failures or acquisitions, and we think there will be just a half dozen suppliers, three major companies, and three niche players by 2020.

Where will your supplier, or your company be in 2020? JPR's VPU report can help you assess those opportunities and threats.

About Jon Peddie Research

Dr. Jon Peddie has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 30 years. Jon Peddie Research is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in a variety of fields including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development. Jon Peddie's Market Watch is a quarterly report focused on the market activity of PC graphics controllers for notebook and desktop computing.

View all JPR press releases http://www.jonpeddie.com/about/press/index.shtml