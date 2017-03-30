VisuaLimits Covers All Points of the Compass with Eight New Deals

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - VisuaLimits today announced that during the last few months, it has completed transactions for its VL-Focus, intelligent limit signs in casinos that span the continental US and in the Bahamas. Agreements and installations were completed at San Manuel Casino, Agua Caliente and Spa Resorts as well as Soboba Casino in California, Rivers Casino & Resort in New York, MGM, National Harbor, Maryland, Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Washington State, and in Baha Mar Casino in Nassau, Bahamas.

Perry Stasi, President and CEO of VisuaLimits, said, "It was a busy quarter for our company and this wide-ranging expansion reflects the power and flexibility of our new features as well as the growing sophistication of the VL-Focus, intelligent table game management products."

Compared to conventional table limit displays, the VL-Focus Intelligent Table Limit Signs offer an array of new technological capabilities for live table games play such as analytics, side-bet analysis, automated headcounts and game pace but also now includes, a tournament mode, and a dealer survey screen to facilitate and streamline dealer evaluations right in the pit. Stasi continued, "We know our clients are always interested in the ROI associated with our products and in keeping with that, the VL-Focus system can now be used as a time clock so the pit staff can clock-in and clock-out right at the tables which will certainly streamline the process operationally and significantly reduce the potential for overtime especially when considering the revised payroll laws. VisuaLimits has also continued to keep table games at the forefront of technology with the recent addition of our player-friendly VL-GO> mobile app as well as the integration of Sightline Payments Play+ and coupon redemption right at the table."

About VisuaLimits (VL):

Las Vegas based VisuaLimits develops and sells the only intelligent, two-sided LCD table-game limit-sign in the industry for live table games and provides a cost-effective foundation for a range of analytics and other functions. As the company's fourth-generation product, VL-Focus® automatically detects every hand played on card games, allows automated adjustments of limits to entice more game play, protects tables with added optical game perspectives and communicates important messages to staff property wide along with marketing promotions to players. The VL-Focus® units also allows operators to combine typical table games hardware to reduce costs and clutter on their games as well as improve the overall appearance of their gaming floor. VisuaLimits has installed limit signs and dynamic analytic systems in more than 50 casinos in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit visualimits.com.