VITA Solves Today's Social Media Need for Crowdsourced, Location Based Information on Events Worldwide

"Have you ever seen a huge cloud of smoke on the horizon and wanted to find out if it was your house on fire or if you needed to rush home and evacuate your family?" stated Sean Guerrero, CEO of Vita Mobile Systems. "Well, I have. And being from California, this happens more than any of us would like. I scoured online news networks, and no one had published any info about a fire for hours. I tried to comb my social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), and it was so hard to find anything or find even just the location of the fire. It was very frustrating and upsetting and many of us have been in that situation, be it worried about smoke on the horizon or sirens in the distance or a shooter on the loose."

"With VITA, all you would need to do is open the app and search the area in question for any eye-witness' posts on the incident to quickly and easily find out more about the situation. Our app uses the Google Maps platform, giving users a very familiar and easy to use interface. Events will appear on the map with descriptive emojis. Users can click on an event to see all the pictures, videos and personal comments as they occur and can even add their own content to the event. To add photos and videos, users can either use the VITA in-app camera or any native mobile phone camera or third-party photo app, making VITA's interface versatile and easy to use on a moment's notice," continued Guerrero. "Another great feature of VITA is our Time Machine. As events age, they don't get deleted, they get archived in our Time Machine so anyone can find information on past events without those events crowding the current events on the map. We are looking forward to our beta launch and providing updates as the app rolls out."

VITA crowdsources these newsworthy events. Users "see it and post it." Using VITA will not only be about news, but will also include live looks at all aspects of everyday life. People can easily share or seek out anything from organic looks at points of interest or vacation spots, to seeing the car accident around the corner, finding deals posted daily by local stores or shoppers, experiencing the latest video and photos from concerts and sporting events, and more. The possibilities are endless.

Being an open network social app, VITA will focus on locations and events as opposed to the users themselves. VITA fills a gap in today's top social media apps and will supplement them by providing a fresh spin on the way that people share and consume social media. Today, users have to blindly search various sites such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for information on a certain event, hoping someone in their social network has some information or happened to be there. Since current social media culture consists of choosing only the best media to post, it's difficult to attain a full understanding of what is actually happening. That tedious approach, coupled with many users posting to gain more 'followers', 'friends' and 'likes', makes today's top social media a limited source for the information people are often looking for.

VITA's "see it and post it" culture of sharing all media, good and bad, should open up the gates for true crowdsourced updates. VITA also expands everyone's current social network beyond just their groups of friends to anyone with a mobile camera. VITA users will be able to view unfiltered, and real-time perspectives through the eyes of the millions of cameras documenting real life every day.

VITA Mobile Systems is an open network app company focusing on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Vita Mobile Systems is currently finalizing "VITA" for release on both IOS and Android. VITA is an open network social platform that allows users to easily take unfiltered pictures and videos that organically illustrate, record, and share life's events, creating an authentic immersive crowd-sourced view of everyday life. The purpose of VITA is to allow users to experience events, places, landmarks, and more, from the perspective of the people that are attending, or are physically there. VITA is expected to generate not only traditional revenue with picture and video page views, but also more lucrative, hyper-local advertising as well as 2-D and 3-D augmented reality advertising.

