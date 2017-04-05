Vitality Biopharma Announces International Patent Filing for Neural Repair Treatments

Patent rights assigned to Vitality were based on discoveries made by the Myelin Repair Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to multiple sclerosis research

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Vitality Biopharma, Inc. ( OTCQB : VBIO) ("Vitality" or the "Company") a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, today announced the filing of an international patent application in March 2017 that describes compounds discovered to be effective in a drug screening model of neural repair.

The underlying patent rights, which were assigned to Vitality Biopharma in March 2016, are based on work performed by the Myelin Repair Foundation (MRF), a non-profit disease research organization that was dedicated to developing regenerative therapies for multiple sclerosis. The results were also published within the scientific journal BMC Neuroscience, in an article titled, "Development of a central nervous system axonal myelination assay for high throughput screening." Researchers discovered several investigational and FDA-approved drugs that are useful in effecting remyelination, a form of nervous system regeneration.

The discoveries included a compound that is known to have a positive track record of safety in clinical trials and to provide pain relief through modulation of the vanilloid TRPV1 receptor. Cannabidiol (CBD), the well-known cannabinoid that is not intoxicating and that pharmaceutical companies are developing primarily for epilepsy, is also known to relieve pain through modulation of the TRPV1 receptor. As a result, Vitality Biopharma has made broad patent claims covering use of CBD and other TRPV1 agonists for myelin repair and for treatment of demyelinating disorders.

"Part of our mission is to develop treatments that provide far more than symptomatic relief," said Robert Brooke, Chief Executive Officer of Vitality Biopharma. "We're excited to further explore the ability of CBD and similar compounds to deliver regenerative benefits for patients with MS and other demyelinating conditions."

