Vitality Biopharma Announces Proprietary THC Pharmaceutical with Greatly Decreased Psychoactivity

Newly developed compounds limit psychoactivity and cognitive impairment and may be especially useful for pediatric applications

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Vitality Biopharma, Inc. ( OTCQB : VBIO) ("Vitality" or the "Company"), a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it has created a library of proprietary glycosides of THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive chemical found in cannabis or marijuana, which enable targeted delivery that reduces or eliminates psychoactivity when used in oral drug formulations.

These compounds are being developed as pharmaceuticals that enable site-specific targeting of the THC in various tissues of the body, where it can exert therapeutic effects for treatment of pain and inflammation. In December, Vitality obtained DEA approval for its research and development facilities located in California, and it has now completed preclinical pharmacokinetics studies with its proprietary THC glycosides to analyze their bioavailability. The Company has confirmed that large concentrations can be delivered orally without significant transit of THC to the brain, enabling their formulation within pharmaceuticals where drug psychoactivity will be reduced or eliminated.

"This new drug opens up novel opportunities for treatment of pain and inflammation," said Dr. Brandon Zipp, Director of R&D at Vitality. "We can now exploit the cannabinoid receptor system without systemic THC that compromises cognitive function." Robert Brooke, CEO of Vitality, adds that, "It is THC without the high and could be a game changer, especially for treatment of indications like Crohn's disease and for use in children."

