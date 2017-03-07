Vitality Biopharma Develops THC Molecule with Less Psychoactivity -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing Vitality Biopharma's ( OTCQB : VBIO) recent announcement of the development of a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) molecule that exhibits far less psychoactive effect than the molecules found in the cannabis plant.

The THC molecule has shown tremendous promise in recent clinical studies. For instance, GW Pharmaceuticals' Sativex® (nabiximols) is a formulated extract of the cannabis plant that contains both THC and CBD to treat pain and muscle spasticity. The problem with THC-based therapeutics is that they are psychoactive in nature, since the molecule binds with cannabinoid receptors, changing levels of dopamine and norepinephrine neurotransmitters. This creates a "high", and puts an upper limit on the dose of THC that can be administered for therapeutic uses.

Vitality Biopharma recently announced that it has created a library of proprietary glycosides of THC that enable targeted delivery that reduces or eliminates psychoactivity when used in oral drug formulations. The compounds are being developed as pharmaceuticals that enable site-specific targeting of THC in various tissues of the body where it can exert therapeutic effects for the treatment of pain and inflammation.

The removal of psychoactivity from the THC molecule could prove to be a breakthrough in cannabinoid science. After all, psychoactivity remains the primary side effect that is of concern to patients, physicians, as well as regulatory bodies like the DEA and FDA. The mitigation of the intoxicating effects could open the door to far more widespread medical use of THC -- particularly in children and other sensitive groups where psychoactivity is of paramount concern.

The United States government has long considered cannabis that contains THC to be a Schedule I Controlled Substance with 'no medical value.' By their reasoning, cannabis extract is too unproven to use as a treatment option, and therefore restrictions exist on THC extracts and oils today that are even more severe than for opioids, which many in the medical community now recognize as a far deadlier and dangerous class of painkillers. The need for federally-approved cannabis treatments that are safe and effective has created a significant market opportunity for pharmaceutical companies that are well versed in working with U.S. regulatory agencies such as the DEA and FDA.

