Vitality Biopharma Receives Updated SeeThruEquity Price Target of $2.40

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Vitality Biopharma, Inc. ( OTCQB : VBIO) ("Vitality", "Vitality Biopharma", or the "Company") is pleased to advise that SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small-cap and micro-cap public companies, today announced that it has issued a company update on Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (VBIO) and increased its 12 month price target to $2.40. The content of their news release follows.

The note is available here: VBIO September 2017 Update Note.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO, "Vitality") is focused on the development of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. Formerly Stevia First, Vitality is now focused on developing a new class of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals called cannabosides. Cannabosides were discovered in 2015 through the application of the company's proprietary enzymatic bioprocessing technologies which were originally developed for stevia sweeteners. Cannabosides are prodrugs that enable targeted delivery of cannabinoids to the gut and enables them to provide relief from pain and inflammation without any psychoactive or intoxicating side effects. Initially, Vitality will seek to develop cannaboside prodrugs for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, as well as narcotic bowel syndrome (NBS), a severe form of opiate-induced bowel dysfunction. Vitality's lead candidates include VITA-100 for acute treatment of IBD and NBS, and VITA-210, which is being investigated for chronic treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, IBD, neuropathic pain, and muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis.

Vitality Biopharma recently provided several investor updates with highlights including:

Positive preclinical efficacy results for its cannabosides in the treatment of drug-resistant inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

New capital raised in a $1mn in a private placement comprising the sale of 0.67mn shares of stock at $1.50

FY1Q18 EPS of ($0.05) per share as the company invested in advancing candidate development, intellectual property, and organizational capabilities as a biotechnology company

Recent Vitality data released for IBD treatment

We were pleased to see Vitality release positive preclinical data on the efficacy of its cannabinoid glycosides, or cannabosides, over the last several months. Most notably, on July 19, 2017, the company disclosed positive pre-clinical results for its gut-targeted cannaboside prodrugs. The gut-targeted cannabosides are ingested and can be targeted and limited to the gastrointestinal tract, avoiding drug psychoactivity. The company reported that its cannabosides reduced weight loss, decreased colon damage, and improved overall gastrointestinal health compared to placebo controls in a preclinical model of colitis. We view the announcement as a key development for the company as positive pre-clinical efficacy results with cannabosides are required in order for the company to advance to in-human clinical trials.

Large market opportunity for IBD treatments

Vitality Biopharma is clearly pursuing a large opportunity as it develops cannabinoid prodrugs for a variety of neurological and inflammatory disorders. We expect the company will initially target inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) -- a market estimated to be $9.7 billion in 2017 by research firm Visiongain. IBD is a chronic autoimmune condition in which parts of the digestive system become sore and inflamed; it also is a key risk factor for colon cancer and other opportunistic infections such as C. difficile. There are approximately 1.6mn Americans living with the most common forms of IBD, which are Crohn's disease and colitis.

Increasing target to $2.40

We are updating our target to $2.40 following recent results, management commentary on efforts to expand its IP position, recent financing activities, and the disclosure of positive preclinical data for cannabosides in IBD models. Upcoming catalysts include trial activity for VBIO's lead candidates, VITA-100 and VITA-210, which are expected to commence in 2017.

