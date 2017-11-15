VITA's New Crowdsourcing App is a Real-Life Wisdom of the Crowd Technology

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Gold Mining USA, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GMUI), doing business as and soon to be renamed Vita Mobile Systems, Inc, is gearing up to release its much-anticipated crowdsourcing, geolocation app 'VITA'. VITA is a revolutionary mobile social app that uses crowdsourcing, geolocation and artificial intelligence technology to allow anyone to easily find and view what's happening at any place around them or across the globe.

CBS Hit Series Wisdom of the Crowd

The concept behind VITA's crowdsourcing, geolocation app has quickly caught the attention of the market in part due to the recent CBS hit dramatic TV series Wisdom of the Crowd, based on one man's use of technology to help solve the murder of his daughter.

VITA is at the forefront of this technology. In addition to using crowdsourced content, VITA uses proprietary geolocation and artificial intelligence algorithms to make the best use of all of any user's pictures, video and text content. VITA hosts an open network platform where users can be anonymous, allowing for the freedom to upload, share and collaborate without the social pressures and fear sometimes associated with apps like Facebook.

USA Today discussed SOPHE, the crowdsourcing technology in the new hit Wisdom of the Crowd, in a recent article specifically addressing 'when an app becomes the star of a primetime tv show.' SOPHE is a fictional technology, but gives viewers an idea of the power of crowdsourced information to create a multi-dimensional view of any one location or event -- in the show's case, it is used to solve crimes.

"Timing could not be better for VITA. Wisdom of the Crowd has demonstrated that there is a growing need for crowdsourced, location based information. The show has dramatized its use to solve crimes, but VITA can do so much more," stated Sean Guerrero, CEO of VITA Mobile Systems.

The Many Uses of VITA

VITA is the ideal mobile app for users to "see it and post it" and look for more information on any place or event on the map.

Example uses of VITA, to name a few:

- Up-close looks of the car accident around the corner

- First-person views of the protest downtown and video of police handing the masses

- The out of control brush fire that is inching closer to your neighborhood

- A candid sighting of a movie star at the gym

- Seeing an actual look at the construction project that shut down a freeway on-ramp

- Pictures of a lost animal found in the street

- Flash sales and daily deals posted by local store and restaurants managers

The possibilities are endless and the content is posted by everyday people, providing real life, uncensored views. Whereas users are only motivated to post the best photo or selfies to other apps, VITA can and does use all photos, videos and text comments to create a mosaic of an event at a specific location. With VITA, users can easily share or find out more about any event around them or across the world, from the car accident around the corner to vacation spots to emergent events such as protests and shootings. VITA fuels a "see it and post it" culture, making all pictures and videos useful in illustrating an authentic crowdsourced view of daily life.

VITA - Preparing for Launch

VITA Mobile has been prepopulating thousands of locations in the app to both test and to provide content for the first users at launch. The company is currently testing VITA's algorithms against AWS' deep learning-based image recognition service Rekognition. AWS services are being used more and more across a variety of industries and have been incorporated into products at companies such as Zillow, Expedia and Netflix.

VITA uses Google Maps and either its in-app camera or the user's mobile device camera, making the app completely user friendly and easy to use. Recognizable icons and emojis such as 'fire', 'car accident', 'smiley face' or 'sad face' on the map quickly identify the type of event.

About VITA Mobile Systems (www.vitamobilesystems.com)

VITA Mobile Systems is an open network app company focusing on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Vita Mobile Systems is currently finalizing "VITA" for release on both IOS and Android. VITA is an open network social platform that allows users to easily take unfiltered pictures and videos that organically illustrate, record, and share life's events, creating an authentic immersive crowd-sourced view of everyday life. The purpose of VITA is to allow users to experience events, places, landmarks, and more, from the perspective of the people that are attending, or are physically there. VITA is expected to generate not only traditional revenue with picture and video page views, but also more lucrative, hyper-local advertising as well as 2-D and 3-D augmented reality advertising.

