VITEC IPTV Sports Venue Solution Delivers Unprecedented User Experience and Fan Engagement at Golden 1 Center

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, successfully launched VITEC's IPTV Sports Venue Solution. With comprehensive capabilities of VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform, each of the over 700 displays located throughout the concourse, concession stands, VIP clubs, suites, and lofts now offers fully customizable, dynamic digital signs, live TV channels, and low-latency streaming of any event.

"VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage platform helped us enhance the fan experience like never before and truly sets the Golden 1 Center apart from other venues," said Ryan Montoya, chief technology officer, Sacramento Kings. "Viewers don't have to worry when they leave their seats because we've optimized every screen in the arena with the help of VITEC's innovative solution. From corporate events to concerts and Kings basketball games, we are able to dynamically create video-rich signage campaigns that are perfectly synchronized and visually captivating."

With the power of VITEC's EZ TV platform, hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points, along with the company's professional carrier-grade Blade System encoders, Golden 1 Center can utilize its IP infrastructure to provide fans and visitors with a unique, feature-rich experience -- blending high-quality, broadcast-grade video streaming and dynamic digital signage with low-latency distribution and flawless synchronization between displays. VITEC's versatile end-points can be used for both digital signage and IPTV applications, eliminating the overhead of managing two different types of systems and training of personnel on different hardware.

For Golden 1 Center administrators, EZ TV allows them to centrally manage and distribute up to 16 in-house feeds, 16 unique menu board channels, and 74 TV channels. They can effortlessly create and schedule video-rich signage for any of the displays -- including in the concourse, concession stands, and in the suites and lofts -- from just one comprehensive solution.

As part of a future platform upgrade, Golden 1 Center plans to expand its IPTV and Signage offering, which will allow it to leverage EZ TV's sophisticated dynamic menu board capabilities. Fully integrated with Appetize, the leading solution for food sales and inventory, and Legends Hospitality, a well-known food and client service provider for the world's best sports venues, EZ TV will make it simple and efficient to create and update every menu board, based on inventory and demand. In addition, the upgrade will deliver a customized iPad® app -- powered by VITEC EZ TV's Android™ and iOS SDK -- to arena guests, giving them access to on-demand content and a custom electronic program guide with the same DVR capabilities found at home.

"We are proud to have been selected by one of the world's most technologically advanced sports arenas to power all in-venue live streaming and digital signage," said Eli Garten, VP IPTV & Enterprise Video Solutions, VITEC. "Our goal with the EZ TV Platform is to enable users to set a higher standard for fan experience and optimized in-venue video services. Our solution allows teams and venue operators to automate routine video and signage tasks so that they can allocate more time and resources toward innovation, user-engaging activities and the creation of additional monetization opportunities that ensure a positive ROI."

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

