VITEC Sets New IPTV, Digital Signage, and HEVC Quality Standards at 2017 NAB Show

Solutions Include Industry-Leading IPTV and Digital Signage Platform, 100ms Glass-to-Glass HEVC Streaming Hardware, and More

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, will demonstrate the industry's first broadcast-grade integrated IPTV and digital signage platform, EZ TV 8.0; a new generation of the industry's most advanced, high-quality HEVC codec for the MGW Ace end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC encoder and decoder solution; 4K HEVC MGW Vision encoder; and its House of Worship Multi-Site Streaming Solution at the 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27, at the Las Vegas Convention Center -- Booth SL6005.

"VITEC continues to successfully lead the HEVC revolution in sports, enterprise, federal, and field contribution applications. At the 2017 NAB Show, we look forward to demonstrating new technology developments for our video streaming solutions and appliances that continue to set the benchmark for quality, latency, and reliability," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. "Attendees will have the opportunity to see the innovation behind our award-winning EZ TV platform, which has become the gold standard for unifying IPTV and digital signage workflows for enterprise customers and sports venues."

VITEC will display a range of streaming solutions throughout the booth:

EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform

The proven solution for in-house distribution of TV feeds and private video content and for managing IPTV streams and digital signage campaigns in sports venues, VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform allows organizations to centrally manage IPTV and signage content, automate video streaming workflows and signage campaigns, and deliver a cutting-edge streaming experience to desktop users, TVs, and mobile devices in sports venues. Utilizing VITEC's hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points, users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updating of electronic program guide, video-on-demand, time-shifted TV, user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels in any format including H.264 and HEVC up to 4K, and real-time analytics. The integrated digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics.

VITEC will demonstrate its second- generation HEVC codec (GEN2) powering its MGW Ace encoder -- the industry's first portable HEVC hardware-based encoder, multi-award winning and field-proven streaming appliance. GEN2 is setting new quality standards in the industry, surpassing the second best HEVC codec competitor by 20 percent.

The MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder is the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC encode/decode solution. Using VITEC's proprietary second-generation HEVC Codec (GEN2), the powerful, yet compact MGW Ace Encoder provides an unmatched level of pristine video quality. In addition to offering unprecedented HEVC bandwidth-efficient compression, the MGW Ace Encoder offers H.264 encoding capabilities to support legacy applications. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. For point-to-point applications, when paired with MGW Ace Decoder, the solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, artifact-free video streaming over any network, including the internet, with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi™ error-correction capabilities.

Using the latest HEVC compression, the MGW Vision delivers an UHD IPTV contribution solution for several markets including broadcasting, in-house IPTV, and enterprise -- anywhere UHD is critical. This IPTV encoder is designed with support for 4:2:2 10 bits, providing flawless video quality that is especially important for any broadcast applications. It provides one channel of 4K or four channels of HD. When paired with the MGW Decoder, the solution enables 4K60p 4:2:2 10 bits point-to-point streaming.

VITEC's new House of Worship Streaming Solution is now integrated with Renewed Vision™ ProVideoServer™. This integration allows churches to easily record one or more high-quality encoded streams from the main campus, complete with embedded time code and multi-channel audio, and play back those streams at the satellite campus at any time.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

