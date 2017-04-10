Viterra Recognized With Paragon Award for Customer Service Excellence

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Viterra is pleased to announce it has been recognized by the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce with a Paragon Award for Customer Service Excellence. The award acknowledges companies that consistently demonstrate a high level of commitment to customer service and satisfaction.

"We're proud to be recognized with an award for customer service for the second year in a row," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's President and CEO for North America. "Our continued success as an industry leader is a direct result of our customer focus, and our ability to consistently provide our customers with solutions to help them achieve their goals. We've made ongoing investments in the training of our employees, our technology and our assets and will continue to do so in order to continue providing the highest level of service to our customers."

Viterra was presented with the award at the 2017 Paragon Awards gala on April 7.

About Viterra

Viterra is Canada's grain industry leader, supported by the expertise of its people, a superior network of assets, and unrivalled connections to world markets. Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, our commitment to agriculture goes back over 100 years, partnering with farmers to market and move their crops to areas of need around the world. Our continued focus on operational excellence throughout North America allows us to efficiently handle, process, distribute and transport grains and oilseeds. We provide further value to our partners through a wide variety of contracting and risk management tools to help them realize the full potential of their crops. For more information on Viterra in North America, please visit www.viterra.com. Viterra is part of Glencore Agriculture, a global market leader in originating, handling, processing and marketing agricultural commodities.