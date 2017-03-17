Vitreous Glass Inc - Supply Information

AIRDRIE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) -

Vitreous Glass Inc. ("Vitreous") (TSX VENTURE:VCI) reports that it has experienced a shortfall in supply of waste glass in December 2016, February 2017 and thus far in March 2017 (the "Shortfall"). The Shortfall is in the order of 15-20% below the same months of the prior year, and below expected supply volumes. In January 2017, supply of waste glass was approximately as expected.

The Shortfall has resulted in introduction of stricter customer rationing for upcoming months in order to maintain a satisfactory level of reserve raw material going into the 2017-18 Fall and Winter seasons.

Consistent with the nature of its business, Vitreous accepts waste glass from its suppliers as they have it available. Vitreous has no ability to control or predict the quantity of waste glass it will receive. It is possible that supply in ensuing months will return to higher levels than the months of December, February and March, but there is no certainty that this will occur. If the supply of waste glass does not recover to previous levels, Vitreous will be required to make a concomitant reduction in its level of production and sales, which in turn will reduce earnings and reduce cash flow from operations available for dividends.

