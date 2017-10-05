Vivakor Appoints New Member to Team

LAS VEGAS, NV --(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - Vivakor Inc. ( OTC PINK : VIVK) appointed today a new member to its VivaVentures Energy Group (VVEG) subsidiary.

Vivakor an asset acquisition company focused on Natural Resources, specifically Energy related projects across the globe, today announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Hashimas acting Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and to its Advisory Board effective October 1, 2017.

Dr. Daniel P. Hashim received a Ph.D. degree in Materials Science & Nano Engineering from Rice University (Houston, TX) with focus on carbon-based nanomaterials synthesis, characterization, and applications. He also obtained a B.S. degree in Materials Science & Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, NY) with a minor in Technology Management.

In 2010, he was a recipient of the highly sought-after NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Award and has co-authored over 20 publications by respected scientific journals. He has over 1,080 citations credited to his work. Dr. Hashim is the inventor of three-dimensional carbon nanotube synthesis and was honorably recognized by the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list under the category of Science & HealthCare. He has worked on a number of R&D projects focused on using nanomaterials for Oil & Gas applications funded by Shell GameChanger -- a program within Shell Oil Company that works with businesses on early-stage ideas with the potential to impact the future of energy.

Vivakor will call upon Dr. Hashim's scientific expertise as the Company further positions its distinctive technologies in the Energy space. Vivakor's intellectual properties are proprietary and proving industry disruptive with a low-cost basis in their operational model in their respective natural resources sector. The Company focus has primarily been in metals and oil extraction from the abundant oil sands area in Utah. The Company is also utilizing its technologies to work with companies across the globe for remediation and reclamation of oil.

ABOUT VIVAKOR, INC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

