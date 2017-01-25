Vivakor Enters Contract in Saudi Arabia

LAS VEGAS, NV --(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Vivakor Inc. ( OTC PINK : VIVK) announced today that its VivaRRT Joint Venture has formally entered in to agreement with KEW a Saudi Aramco approved oil disposal site, for remediation and reclamation services. The Company believes this will be the first of many contracts to come to VivaRRT in the coming years in the Middle East Region.

Saudi Arabia through Saudi Aramco, the country's oil company, produces 10M (Million) barrels of oil per day, and through the course of their daily operations inadvertently spills oil. The scale of their nationwide operations is so vast that even small, recurring spills results in sizable accumulation. Aramco has designated oil waste disposal sites within the country and VIVARRT will actively work on a continual basis directly on the cleanup. This project is slated to begin in early Spring 2017.

Vivakor, Inc. procures and develops revenue producing assets around the world. These holdings include intellectual properties that are proprietary and largely disruptive while centered principally in the natural resources sector. Vivakor is fundamentally an asset acquisition company focused on energy related projects across the globe. Its patent pending, oil sands extraction technology and operating methodology is functioning in a production capacity in Eastern Utah. Vivakor offers oil investors a unique opportunity to participate in a very smart royalty program that is based on productivity and sales of its oil.

The Company has also been working on several other initiatives including enhanced oil recovery projects throughout the globe utilizing advanced acoustics. Unique to the Company and as stated herein is a mobile, rapid deployment, global capability for remediation and reclamation of contaminated soil created due to oil spills. The Company has successfully cleaned soil and recovered oil for some of the largest oil operators in the world.

Additionally, the Company utilizes a thermal-based technology for extraction of precious metals from sand based ore. Since 2013, the company has effectively captured non-visible precious metals and rare earth minerals through a proprietary method for processing sand-based ore material from one of their many claim sites in the US. The Company revealed it is actively working on other strategic metals based endeavors.

ABOUT VIVAKOR, INC.

For more information please visit www.vivakor.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

