VivaVentures Exploration LLC Acquires Non-Operating, Working Interest at the Campbell Well Located in Oklahoma

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Vivakor, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VIVK) -- VIVAVENTURES EXPLORATION LLC, A VIVAKOR COMPANY, announces the successful acquisition of a partial non-operating working interest in the CAMPBELL 1-26H23H Well with Sand Ridge Exploration and Production, LLC as the operator of the well.

VivaVentures Exploration LLC., engages in acquiring non-operating working interest oil and gas wells in the Oklahoma Scoop & Stack play located in the Anadarko Basin.The company is actively pursuingnon-operating, working interest wells with various major oil and gas producers, some acquisitions may be for as many as 200 wells in Oklahoma. The CAMPBELL 1-26H23H is located in Major County, Oklahoma.

This type of acquisition is part of the Company's strategy to increase its overall hydrocarbon holdings. Vivakor's technologies can have a huge impact on increasing the raw natural resources value. VivaVentures Exploration is planning to acquire non-operating working interests in a number of wellswithin the leading producing counties, with the top operators in the area,and withinthe best land formations that will increase the Company's asset value as it's technologies are applied to such reserves.

ABOUT VIVAKOR, INC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

