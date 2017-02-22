Viventium Software, Inc. Enters into Reseller Relationship with Equifax Workforce Solutions for Income and Employment Verification Services

BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Viventium Software, Inc. -- a transformative, living, and purely cloud-based HCM solution that provides actionable insight into your business -- today announced an alliance with Equifax Workforce Solutions to help ease employer HR burdens.

As part of its efforts to provide its clients with full end-to-end human capital management solutions, Viventium has entered into a reseller agreement with Equifax Workforce Solutions to bring its clients The Work Number, a database containing income and employment information.

The Work Number, provided by Equifax Workforce Solutions, provides employment and income verification services that streamline the transfer of information between employers and verifiers. Whether it's buying a car or applying for government benefits, employees can ultimately benefit from the secure and accelerated decision process created by Equifax Workforce Solutions' verification service.

"Working with Equifax Workforce Solutions provides the fastest and most secure income and employment verification for our clients' employees, removing one more burden for HR departments," said Viventium CEO Gary J. Trainor.

The Work Number provides instant employment and salary verifications 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and helps reduce the level of employer involvement in the process. Viventium has made The Work Number service from Equifax Workforce Solutions available for clients as of today.

About Viventium Software, Inc.

Viventium Software, Inc. is a transformative, living, and purely cloud-based HCM solution for business management that provides a remarkable user experience and design anyone can use with ease, unbeatable analytics, and insight into your business. No one dares to provide HCM client service like Viventium -- we are truly in it with you. We notify our clients about potential problems and areas for improvement before they even know issues within their companies exist. Our unmatched software is built with you and for you, so you get a truly one-of-a-kind, remarkable experience that enables you to fulfill your company's true potential.

Viventium Software, Inc. Bringing HCM to life -- one remarkable experience at a time.

About Equifax

Equifax powers the financial future of individuals and organizations around the world. Using the combined strength of unique trusted data, technology and innovative analytics, Equifax has grown from a consumer credit company into a leading provider of insights and knowledge that helps its customers make informed decisions. The company organizes, assimilates and analyzes data on more than 820 million consumers and more than 91 million businesses worldwide, and its databases include employee data contributed from more than 5,000 employers.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 9,200 employees worldwide.

Some noteworthy achievements for the company include: Ranked 13 on the American Banker FinTech Forward list (2015); named a Top Technology Provider on the FinTech 100 list (2004-2015); named an InformationWeek Elite 100 Winner (2014-2015); named a Top Workplace by Atlanta Journal Constitution (2013-2015); named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies (2011-2015); named one of Forbes' World's 100 Most Innovative Companies (2015). For more information, visit www.equifax.com