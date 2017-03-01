Viventium's CEO, Gary Trainor, Continues University Guest Lecture Series to Share Business Insights at Fordham and Rutgers Universities

BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Gary J. Trainor, CEO of Viventium Software Inc. -- a transformative, living, and purely cloud-based HCM solution that provides actionable insight into your business -- continues his guest lecture series this week at Fordham University.

Trainor launched a series of guest lectures last year, sharing his business insights with students at Rutgers University and Montclair State University. He is scheduled to speak Thursday, March 2, at Fordham University's Keating Hall, 3rd-floor lecture room, from 1 to 2:15 p.m. His next event is set for March 22 at Rutgers University.

Trainor shares HCM (human capital management) with students who are about to embark upon their first jobs after college. He is passionate about HCM as both a practice within organizations, but also as a philosophy -- proving to students that they will become valuable assets in the marketplace.

"We're uniquely positioned to share our experience of providing human resource technology solutions to a wide array of companies, so we see how the business landscape is evolving," Trainor said. "Human capital management technology is actually far more exciting than it sounds because it helps shape business issues -- from talent acquisition to professional development to performance management to workforce analytics -- that help companies succeed."

At Fordham, Trainor will focus on branding and real-world cases of how marketing a brand can address company challenges. He will discuss how Viventium marketed its brand as it expanded its technology platform.

Later this month, Trainor will also speak with students at Rutgers University. On March 22, he will join a human resources professional panel discussion covering different career stages within human resources, specialties within that career track as they begin their careers in human resources.

About Viventium Software Inc.

Viventium Software Inc. is a transformative, living, and purely cloud-based HCM solution for business management that provides a remarkable user experience and design anyone can use with ease, unbeatable analytics, and insight into your business. No one dares to provide HCM client service like Viventium -- we are truly in it with you. We notify our clients about potential problems and areas for improvement before they even know issues within their companies exist. Our unmatched software is built with you and for you, so you get a truly one-of-a-kind, remarkable experience that enables you to fulfill your company's true potential.

Viventium Software Inc. Bringing HCM to life -- one remarkable experience at a time.