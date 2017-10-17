Viveve Announces Regulatory Approval for Viveve System in Mexico

Sexual Function Approval in Mexico Represents the Ninth New Regulatory Clearance in 2017

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Viveve Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ : VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's health and wellness, today announced that it has received approval from the Mexican Regulatory Authority, COFEPRIS, to market the Viveve® System in Mexico for treatment of the vaginal introitus, after vaginal childbirth, to improve sexual function.

"We are very pleased to receive regulatory approval in Mexico for our clinically-proven device that delivers the GENEVEVE™ treatment to improve sexual function. Mexico is one of the largest markets for women's health in Latin America and represents the continued advancement of our global commercialization strategy. Viveve has received regulatory clearances in nine new markets year-to-date," said Patricia Scheller, chief executive officer of Viveve. "Vitre-Tech, our distinguished distribution partner in this market, can now provide clinicians with a safe and effective 30-minute single-session treatment option for their patients who suffer from vaginal introital laxity, a condition that can profoundly affect a woman's sexual satisfaction and overall quality of life."

Regulatory approvals and clearances for the Viveve System for treatment of vaginal laxity or improvement in sexual function have been received from more than 50 countries. Viveve is also working to submit an investigational device exemption (IDE) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a pivotal study on the use of the Viveve System for improvement in sexual function in women.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a women's health and wellness company passionately committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System, that delivers the GENEVEVE™ treatment, incorporates clinically-proven cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) energy-based technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in one 30-minute in-office session.

InControl Products by Viveve are FDA cleared medical devices that treat stress, urge, and mixed incontinence conditions and products to improve pelvic floor strength. Viveve exclusively distributes InControl Medical's products to healthcare providers in the United States. For more information visit Viveve's website at www.viveve.com.

