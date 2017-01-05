VIVEVE Announces Regulatory Approvals in Colombia and Costa Rica

Approvals expand Commercialization Opportunities for GENEVEVE™ Treatment to Improve Sexual Function

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Viveve Medical Inc. ("Viveve") ( NASDAQ : VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's health, today announced the company has received regulatory approvals from the Ministries of Health in Colombia and Costa Rica. In each country the Viveve® System is indicated for treatment of the vaginal introitus to improve sexual function after vaginal childbirth.

"Regulatory approval of the Viveve System in these countries is a significant milestone for Viveve," said Patricia Scheller, chief executive officer of Viveve. "Elective procedures that improve women's sexual health and quality of life have been readily adopted throughout the region, and we believe the Viveve System will be embraced by women and practitioners alike. With the support of our distinguished regional distributors, trained medical providers will be able to offer this clinically-proven safe and effective procedure. Women experiencing the very common condition of vaginal laxity will have access to a comfortable, single-session GENEVEVE treatment that can have a profound and lasting impact on their sexual satisfaction and function."

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a women's health and wellness company passionately committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented GENEVEVE™ treatment, incorporates clinically-proven, cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in one 30-minute in-office session.

In the United States, the GENEVEVE treatment is cleared by the FDA for general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. Consistent with approvals in many countries internationally, Viveve is currently seeking regulatory clearance in the United States for improvement in sexual function. For more information visit Viveve's website at www.viveve.com.

Viveve is a registered trademark of Viveve, Inc.

Geneveve is a trademark of Viveve, Inc.