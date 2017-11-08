Viveve Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Company achieves record 120% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - Viveve Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ : VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's health and wellness, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

"During the third quarter, we achieved record quarterly sales of $4.1 million. These results demonstrate continued strong demand for our innovative technology and the GENEVEVE™ treatment globally -- particularly in North America, our largest commercial market. We also reached a number of important milestones that support our global commercialization strategy," said Patricia Scheller, chief executive officer and director of Viveve.

Q3 2017 Business Highlights

Recognized $4.1 million in total revenue -- 120% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth

Achieved record quarterly number of system sales -- 33% quarter-over-quarter increase

Achieved a total global installed base of 364 Viveve Systems

Received additional regulatory approvals and clearances -- a total of nine received in 2017

Launched InControl Products by Viveve in U.S.

"The increasing demand we have seen since launching the Viveve System in the third quarter of 2015 reinforces the size of the worldwide opportunity and sets the stage for continuing global adoption through the remainder of the year and into 2018," she continued.

Q3 2017 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $4,070,000 from the sale of 60 systems, 47 of which were sold in North America through direct sales, and 2,724 treatment tips, compared to revenue of $1,849,000 for the same period in 2016, an increase of 120% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2017 was $2,011,000, or 49% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $691,000, or 37% of revenue, for the same period in 2016. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to global sales of 60 systems in the third quarter of 2017.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $10,833,000, up from $5,326,000 in the same period in 2016, mainly a result of increased costs to support U.S. commercialization and expansion into new international markets, research and development efforts, strategies to protect our intellectual property, and other general corporate expenses.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2017 was $9,615,000, or a loss of $0.50 per share, compared with a net loss of $4,869,000, or a loss of $0.46 per share, for the same period in 2016.

Cash and cash equivalents were $19,207,000 as of September 30, 2017, an increase of $11,121,000 from $8,086,000 as of December 31, 2016.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a women's health and wellness company passionately committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System, that delivers the GENEVEVE™ treatment, incorporates clinically proven cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) energy-based technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in one 30-minute in-office session.

International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications from over 55 countries. Consistent with these approvals, Viveve is seeking an Investigational Device Exemption through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a pivotal study on use of the device for improvement in sexual function. Currently, in the United States, the Viveve System is cleared by the FDA for general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis.

InControl Products by Viveve are FDA cleared medical devices that treat stress, urge, and mixed incontinence conditions and products to improve pelvic floor strength. Viveve exclusively distributes InControl Medical's products to healthcare providers in the United States. For more information visit Viveve's website at www.viveve.com.

VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,207 $ 8,086 Accounts receivable 4,833 2,091 Inventory 1,903 2,687 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,217 1,066 Total current assets 29,160 13,930 Property and equipment, net 1,337 483 Investment in limited liability company 2,500 - Other assets 112 136 Total assets $ 33,109 $ 14,549 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,005 $ 3,086 Accrued liabilities 3,497 2,186 Note payable, current portion - 1,867 Total current liabilities 7,502 7,139 Note payable, noncurrent portion 18,665 7,762 Other noncurrent liabilities 77 53 Total liabilities 26,244 14,954 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock and additional paid-in capital 102,222 68,217 Accumulated deficit (95,357 ) (68,622 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 6,865 (405 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 33,109 $ 14,549