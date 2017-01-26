Viveve Deploys Initial U.S. Commercial Sales Force

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Viveve Medical, Inc. ("Viveve") ( NASDAQ : VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's health, today announced the deployment of their U.S. sales team for commercialization of the Viveve® System throughout the country. The Viveve System received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2016 and is indicated for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis.

"Deployment of our sales force in the U.S. market represents a major milestone in Viveve's efforts to commercialize the company's internationally patented cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) technology to U.S. physicians," said Patricia Scheller, chief executive officer of Viveve. "This accomplishment not only solidifies our presence as a global leader in women's health and wellness, it ultimately stands to benefit a tremendous number of American women in the years ahead."

Jim Atkinson, Viveve's president and chief business officer added, "We are proud of the talented and seasoned professionals we have assembled to introduce the safe and effective Viveve System throughout the United States. Possessing successful experience in capital and consumable medical device sales, our team will reach practitioners in multiple subspecialties to advance women's health and wellness treatment options. We believe Viveve is well positioned to build on our rapidly expanding commercial footprint and are committed to providing the highest level of support and service to the U.S. team and our physician customers."

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a women's health company passionately committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The Viveve System has received regulatory approval in many countries throughout the world and is available through physician import license in Japan. For further information please visit www.viveve.com.

