Viveve Names Dr. Grant Stevens Chairman of Aesthetic Advisory Board

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Viveve Medical, Inc. ("Viveve") ( NASDAQ : VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's health, today announced that W. Grant Stevens, MD, FACS, has been named chairman of the Company's Aesthetic Advisory Board. Dr. Stevens is the founder and medical director of Marina Plastic Surgery and The Institute, a medical spa in Marina Del Rey, California, as well as medical director for Body by OrangeTwist aesthetic centers.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Stevens as chairman of our Aesthetic Advisory Board," said Patricia Scheller, chief executive officer of Viveve. "As one of the most experienced and innovative plastic surgeons working in the field, Dr. Stevens is ideally positioned to provide many valuable insights in the treatment of vaginal laxity that can support our global commercialization strategy for the Viveve® System."

Jim Atkinson, president and chief business officer of Viveve, added, "Dr. Stevens is globally recognized as a leader and innovator in advanced practices in aesthetic plastic surgery, and his input will be of great value to Viveve as we work to advance energy-based devices worldwide in the field of women's health."

Dr. Stevens is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a clinical professor of plastic surgery at the University of Southern California, chairman of the USC-Marina Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship and director of the USC Division of Aesthetic Surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the International College of Surgeons. He was appointed by the governor to the Medical Board of California medical quality review board, and is currently co-national secretary and third vice president of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Stevens also serves on the editorial board for the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. He is vice president for the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and will become president elect in April, 2017. He earned his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and completed his general surgery training at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Stevens also received additional training in plastic and reconstructive surgery through a competitive fellowship at Washington University-Barnes Hospital. He is the past chairman of the California Medical Association Advisory Panel on Plastic Surgery and received the Special Congressional Certificate of Recognition and the Distinguished Service Citation from the Medical Board of California. Dr. Stevens has presented at more than 100 meetings and delivered over 300 invited talks both nationally and internationally. Additionally, he has authored more than 70 articles and chapters on aesthetic plastic surgery.

"The issue of vaginal laxity remains one of the significant areas of unmet need in women's sexual health, and the Viveve System is a clinically proven technology that represents a safe and effective non-surgical treatment option," said Dr. Stevens. "I am very pleased to have the opportunity to support the outstanding team at Viveve in their efforts to make this technology available to the millions of women around the world who can benefit from it."

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a women's health and wellness company passionately committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented GENEVEVE™ treatment, incorporates clinically-proven, cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in one 30-minute in-office session.

In the United States, the GENEVEVE treatment is cleared by the FDA for general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. Consistent with approvals in many countries internationally, Viveve is currently seeking regulatory clearance in the United States for improvement in sexual function. For more information visit Viveve's website at www.viveve.com.

