Viveve to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Viveve Medical, Inc. ("Viveve") ( NASDAQ : VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's health, will announce financial results for the fourth quarter 2016 and the full year ending December 31, 2016 on Thursday, February 16, 2017 after market close. The Company will also host a live conference call to discuss these financial results and provide an update on corporate and commercial developments. Participating on the call will be Patricia Scheller, chief executive officer, and Scott Durbin, chief financial officer. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2017. The conference call can be accessed at http://dpregister.com/10100786. The dial-in telephone number will be provided upon registration, either in advance of or at the time of the conference call. The conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.ir.viveve.com.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a women's health and wellness company passionately committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented GENEVEVE™ treatment, incorporates clinically-proven, cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in one 30-minute in-office session.

In the United States, the GENEVEVE treatment is cleared by the FDA for general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. Consistent with approvals in many countries internationally, Viveve is currently seeking regulatory clearance in the United States for improvement in sexual function. For more information visit Viveve's website at www.viveve.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

