Viveve to Present at November Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - Viveve Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ : VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's health and wellness, today announced that Patricia Scheller, chief executive officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in New York City. Ms. Scheller will present updates on the Company's global development strategies and commercialization of the GENEVEVE™ treatment.

Canaccord Genuity Medical Technology & Diagnostics Forum

Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 1:30pm ET

8th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 10:40am ET

One-on-one meetings with investment community members will be conducted by Ms. Scheller and Scott Durbin, chief financial officer. Both conference presentations will be webcast live and available for download on the company website at https://ir.viveve.com.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a women's health and wellness company passionately committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System, that delivers the GENEVEVE™ treatment, incorporates clinically proven cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) energy-based technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in one 30-minute in-office session.

International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications from over 50 countries. Consistent with these approvals, Viveve has submitted an IDE to the FDA to conduct a pivotal study on use of the device for improvement in sexual function. Currently, in the United States, the Viveve System is cleared by the FDA for general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis.

InControl Products by Viveve are FDA cleared medical devices that treat stress, urge, and mixed incontinence conditions and products to improve pelvic floor strength. Viveve exclusively distributes InControl Medical's products to healthcare providers in the United States. For more information visit Viveve's website at www.viveve.com.

