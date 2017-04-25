VIVUS Announces Date of 2017 First Quarter Business Update and Financial Results Teleconference

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - VIVUS, Inc. ( NASDAQ : VVUS) today announced that it will report financial results and provide a business update for the first quarter of 2017 after the NASDAQ Market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The company will conduct a conference call and an audio webcast at 4:30 pm ET the same day.

Date: May 3, 2017

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Listen via Internet: http://ir.vivus.com/

Webcast Link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/76esnfqz

Dial in (Toll-Free): (877) 359-2916

Dial in (International): (224) 357-2386

Audience Passcode: 938 46 816

A webcast replay will be available on the VIVUS website for 30 days.

