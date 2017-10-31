VIVUS to Host Third Quarter Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - VIVUS, Inc. ( NASDAQ : VVUS) today announced that it will report financial results and provide a business update for the third quarter of 2017 after the market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. The company will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT the same day to review results and provide a business update.

To listen via webcast, please visit http://ir.vivus.com/, or by clicking here.

To listen via phone, please use the dial in information provided below.

Dial in Details:

Toll-Free: (877) 359-2916

International: (224) 357-2386

Passcode: 7997677

A webcast replay will be available on the VIVUS website for 30 days.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative, next-generation therapies to address unmet medical needs in human health. For more information about the company, please visit www.vivus.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "opportunity" and "should," among others. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in VIVUS' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 as filed on March 8, 2017, and as amended by the Form 10-K/A filed on April 26, 2017, and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.