ViXS Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Fiscal 2017 Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - ViXS Systems Inc. (TSX: VXS) a pioneer and leader in advanced media processing solutions, reported today its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results for the period ending January 31, 2017. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Q4FY17 Financial Summary

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 were $7.7 million and grew 47% year-over-year, or $2.5 million, from the $5.2 million a year ago; and had a seasonal decline from $8.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to significant growth across all major product lines, including, higher demand for XCode5 products, due in part to the release of new Over-the-Air (OTA) products, new sales from the XCode 6800 released during the year, higher XConnex sales, NRE revenue, plus continued demand for certain legacy products. The sequential decline was primarily due a combination of higher seasonal sales of XCode5 products in the third quarter plus lower unit sales of XConnex units during the fourth quarter, partially offset by increased demand of certain legacy products.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was 30.8%, a 3.4% point increase from the previous quarter's level of 27.4%, and a 6.5% point increase from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 gross margin of 24.3%. The sequential increase in margin was primarily due to a better product mix of XCode and XConnex products plus contribution from higher NRE revenue. New XCode designs introduced in the fourth quarter have also helped improve the gross margin. Product margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was 36.3%, an increase from the 35.3% level in the third quarter and the 26.8% level in the fourth quarter last year.

IFRS Comprehensive loss of $(1.9) million, or $(0.03) per share basic and diluted, compared to a loss of $(3.1) million or $(0.05) per share in the previous quarter and a $1.8 million improvement from $(3.7) million or $(0.07) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

Non-IFRS loss of $(2.6) million, or $(0.04) per share, improved from the $(3.0) million loss in the third quarter, or $(0.05) per share; and, a $0.8 million improvement versus the $(3.3) million loss, or $(0.07) per share, in the same quarter last year.

FY17 Financial Summary

Revenue of $29.5 million, a 12% increase compared to $26.3 million in the prior year. This increase in revenue in fiscal 2017 was mainly due to higher unit sales and pricing for XConnex product, the introduction of new products in the XCode 5 and XCode 6 families addressing the Ultra HD Blu-ray and OTA markets, as part of the company's turnaround strategy, as well as continued demand for legacy XCode products.

Gross margin for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017 was 30.0%, which represents a 9.0% point decrease from the 39.0% level over the same period last year, mainly due to the impact of higher sales, as a proportion of the total, from lower margin XConnex product sales and the incremental impact of amortizing mask sets from our new XCode 6800 SoC (System-on-Chip) which lowered margins by roughly 590 basis points.

IFRS comprehensive loss for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017 totaled $10.9 million, or $(0.17) per share basic and diluted, a $0.7 million improvement as compared to the $11.6 million loss, or $(0.23) per share basic and diluted, over the same period the previous year. The continued year-over-year decrease in comprehensive loss reflects higher revenue, ongoing cost efficiencies to our operations that resulted in $1.2 million of lower operating expenses, in addition to a favourable realized and unrealized currency impacts this year compared to fiscal 2016.

Non-IFRS loss for fiscal 2017 totaled $(10.7) million, or $(0.16) per share, a $1.3 million improvement from the $(12.0) million, or $(0.24) per share, in fiscal 2016.

Customer, Product and Corporate Announcements

Earlier today, ViXS announced it had sold its legacy MoCA business to Maxlinear, Inc. for US$5 million in cash, which included a non-exclusive patent license, limited to the manufacturing and implementation of the XConnex MoCA business line. This sale is also expected to free up valuable working capital previously needed to support MoCA customers. As part of this exit strategy, ViXS also recently closed its Austin office that had been primarily focused on MoCA and networking chips.

ViXS experienced over 25% annual growth during fiscal 2017 in video-based revenues from its XCode 5 and XCode 6 product families, with recent design wins yet to contribute to sales. These XCode products are the core revenue growth drivers post sale of the XConnex business.

In March 2017, Sharp announced three new BD Recorder products for Ultra HD Blu-ray based on the XCode 6800 and XCode 5190 System on Chips, with initial products already hitting retail shelves with volume revenue ramp expected in second half of this year.

Successful Consumer Electronics Show during the quarter, with strong interest in new ViXS XCode products from companies across the globe, including Ultra HD Blu-Ray Players and ViXS' CordCutterTV Stick.

Initial production shipments of the OTA single and dual streaming components, XCode™ 5505/5516, delivered to leading ODMs for multiple retail launches expected this summer.

On November 21, 2016, ViXS closed on $0.4M ($CAD 0.5 million) of proceeds from the second tranche of its two non-brokered private placements announced on September 12, 2016, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.9 million ($CAD 7.7 million).

"ViXS made progress during fiscal 2017 by delivery year-over-year revenue growth, including 47% annual growth in the fourth quarter. This is a result of our focused strategy towards targeted applications and key customers" stated Sohail Khan, President and CEO of ViXS. "Going forward, ViXS will focus all its resources on the core video business where it can provide differentiated solutions to its customers, which will help achieve growth and profitability we can deliver to our investors. Sharp UHD/BD, OTA /cord-cutter, and best-in-class UltraHD / HDR 12-bit professional decoder and transcoder products as the testament of ViXS leadership in video technology."

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the three months and fiscal years ended January 31, 2017 and January 31, 2016, as well as the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended October 31, 2016. The selected financial information was prepared in accordance with IAS 34 in a manner consistent with the Company's annual financial statements. The following information should be read in conjunction with the Financial Statements and MD&A.

Three-month Period Ended Fiscal Years Ended Dollar amounts in U.S. dollars January 31, October 31, January 31, January 31, Amounts in thousands, except loss per share 2017 2016 2016 2017 2016 Revenue $7,668 $8,268 $5,212 $29,513 $26,286 Cost of sales 5,306 6,005 3,946 20,649 16,030 Gross margin 2,362 2,263 1,266 8,864 10,256 Operating expenses Research and development 3,094 2,655 3,211 11,977 13,228 Selling, general and administrative 1,992 2,093 1,450 8,070 7,928 Total operating expenses 5,086 4,748 4,661 20,047 21,156 Loss before finance costs and income and currency losses (2,724 ) (2,485 ) (3,395 ) (11,183 ) (10,900 ) Other income (expenses): Finance costs (income) 684 (371 ) (198 ) 313 (501 ) Currency gain (loss) 47 (144 ) (71 ) 16 (204 ) Total other income (expenses) 731 (515 ) (269 ) 329 (705 ) Loss before income taxes ($1,993 ) ($3,000 ) ($3,664 ) ($10,854 ) ($11,605 ) Income tax expense (84 ) (9 ) (10 ) (102 ) (29 ) Net loss for the year (2,077 ) (3,009 ) (3,674 ) (10,956 ) (11,634 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Item subject to reclassification Exchange difference on translating foreign operations 157 (132 ) (3 ) 32 (10 ) Comprehensive loss for the year ($1,920 ) ($3,141 ) ($3,677 ) ($10,924 ) ($11,644 ) Loss per share attributed to common equity holders Basic ($0.03 ) ($0.05 ) ($0.07 ) ($0.17 ) ($0.23 ) Diluted ($0.03 ) ($0.05 ) ($0.07 ) ($0.17 ) ($0.23 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 72,860 61,253 50,961 62,285 50,961 Diluted 72,860 61,253 50,961 62,285 50,961 (1) Includes share-based transaction expense of: Research and development 81 $29 100 381 225 Selling and administrative 248 159 124 776 76 $329 $188 $224 $1,157 $301

As January 31, As at October 31, As January 31, in thousands of US Dollars 2017 2016 2016 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $2,857 $4,256 $7,272 Trade accounts receivable 2,626 2,154 2,291 Other amounts receivable 445 817 615 Inventories 3,232 2,688 2,151 Prepayments 951 2,994 6,614 Total Current Assets 10,111 12,909 18,943 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 2,419 2,713 1,759 Intangible assets 6,860 7,333 5,516 Prepayments 203 275 358 Total Non-current Assets 9,482 10,321 7,633 Total assets $19,593 $23,230 $26,576 Current Liabilities Revolving bank loan payable $5,685 $5,755 $5,285 Current portion of repayable government assistance 159 188 661 Deferred revenue 173 539 390 Trade payables 2,462 3,056 3,378 Accrued liabilities 1,556 1,705 2,261 Total Current Liabilities 10,035 11,243 11,975 Non-Current Liabilities Accrued non-current liabilities 126 131 130 Convertible debt 4,685 5,409 2,623 Warrant liability 130 62 60 Repayable government assistance 1,388 1,324 1,418 Total Non-Current Liabilities 6,329 6,926 4,231 Total Liabilities 16,364 18,169 16,206 Shareholder's Equity 3,229 5,061 10,370 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $19,593 $23,230 $26,576

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to disclosing results in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS financial measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance. These non-IFRS measures are disclosed as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS in order to provide a further understanding of ViXS' results of operations from management's perspective. In particular, ViXS uses non-IFRS measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be readily apparent solely from IFRS measures. ViXS management uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess ViXS' ability to meet its future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. ViXS believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers.

Non-IFRS net loss is defined as total comprehensive loss before share-based transaction expense, exchange difference related to translating foreign operations, unrealized currency gains/losses and non-recurring or one-time items such as: share offering costs, listing fees, convertible preferred share revaluation adjustment, fair value adjustment on warrant liability and provision for repayable government assistance. Non-IFRS net loss does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Non-IFRS net loss from operations should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comprehensive loss prepared in accordance with IFRS.

ViXS has provided a comparison of comprehensive loss to non-IFRS net loss in the following table:

Three Month Period Ended Fiscal Years Ended January 31, October 31, January 31, January 31, 2017 2016 2016 2017 2016 2015 Comprehensive loss for the period ($1,920 ) ($3,141 ) ($3,677 ) ($10,924 ) ($11,645 ) ($15,559 ) R&D adjustments Stock-based compensation expense 81 29 100 381 225 757 Provision for repayment of government assistance 64 (157 ) (22 ) 90 (901 ) (419 ) Selling, general and administrative Stock based compensation expense 248 159 124 776 76 1,132 Legal fee settlement - - - - 40 (297 ) Other Income/Expense adjustments Listing Fees (4 ) - 53 11 53 - Unrealized currency loss (gain) 36 (133 ) 70 71 175 1,446 Other adjustments Fair value adjustment on convertible debt and warrant liability (1,220 ) 328 - (1,122 ) - Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 157 (132 ) 3 32 10 80 Non-IFRS net loss ($2,558 ) ($3,047 ) ($3,349 ) ($10,684 ) ($11,967 ) ($12,860 ) Non-IFRS EPS basic ($0.04 ) ($0.05 ) ($0.07 ) ($0.16 ) ($0.24 ) ($0.26 ) Non-IFRS EPS Diluted ($0.04 ) ($0.05 ) ($0.07 ) ($0.16 ) ($0.24 ) ($0.26 )

