ViXS Systems Partners with MaxLinear, Morega Systems and GIEC on New "EasyOTA" Dual Streaming Solution

This collaboration results in a new innovative OEM-ready OTA streaming solution for branding and CE companies looking to enter the growing OTA market and extend their existing product lines

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - ViXS Systems Inc. ("ViXS" or the "Company") (TSX: VXS), a pioneer and leader in media processing solutions, announces their collaboration with MaxLinear (http://www.maxlinear.com), Morega Systems (http://www.morega.com) and GEIC on a Dual Tuner Over-the-Air (OTA) Streaming OEM Ready solution called "EasyOTA". The "EasyOTA" streaming solution is a new design with an easy to use user interface that converts ATSC OTA signals and transforms them to an Internet Protocol (IP) format that can be viewed on a variety of multimedia devices such as smart phones, tablets and Over-the-Top (OTT) media players. The "EasyOTA" product is available for orders now with samples available in Q1 2017 and production in Q2 2017.

The "EasyOTA" solution provides an easy and seamless way for everyday consumers to view up to 150+ channels (depending on your location) of free broadcast video content on their existing home media devices. With no contracts to sign, consumers will have access to their favorite TV shows, local news and sports using the "EasyOTA" Dual solution. When bundled with Internet and streaming services like SlingTV, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu, consumers now have access to additional premium video and TV show content, making the overall solution a cost effective alternative to existing subscriber based services. Most TV viewers watch between 10-12 channels the majority of the time. With over 50% of those channels being available via OTA, and when combined with existing OTT services, the "EasyOTA" solution becomes a must-have for cord cutters.

At the heart of this streaming solution is ViXS' recently announced XCode 5516 chipset providing highly advance dual transcoding technology with unprecedented delivery of free HDTV OTA video content to multiple video devices.

MaxLinear a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits was instrumental in the development of the "EasyOTA" solution by providing their expertise in RF and tuner technology. Their MXL603 ATSC Tuner IC is a key component used in the solution to provide the highest quality ATSC tuner reception possible based on the location.

Morega Systems a proven provider of media mobility software solutions was also a key contributor to "EasyOTA", by providing the advanced OTA Media Server along with the full suite of applications for video playback.

GIEC a leading company in consumer electronics product manufacturing leveraged their 17 years of CE product development expertise to manufacture the "EasyOTA" solution. The low power, small form factor design with compact enclosure has been designed specifically for CE companies looking to release a groundbreaking OTA streaming product.

"We're seeing a renaissance in OTA demand with more and more consumers requesting live, free local broadcast channels to complement their existing OTT platforms," said Will Torgerson, MaxLinear Vice President & General Manager of the Broadband Group. "The MxL60x is optimized for this market, offering industry leading features and performance. We're excited to be part of innovative products like EasyOTA that deliver a great user experience."

"The "EasyOTA" solution is a complete turn-key system allowing OEMs to quickly and easily enter the cord cutter market", said Ashraf Tahir, CEO of Morega Systems. "By providing consumers access to their local TV markets, the "EasyOTA" solution fills the void left by and complements very well new OTT Live TV Streaming subscription services."

"GEIC is a first-class electronics enterprise and high-tech company that has been engaged in the R&D, production and distribution of consumer electronics since 1999," said Aileen Liu, Vice General Manager Director of DTV Dept. of Shenzhen GIEC Electronic. "With such strong partners and with our manufacturing expertise, the "EasyOTA" product will establish itself as an innovative new product resulting in market growth for our existing and new customers."

"ViXS is excited to have the opportunity to work with these advanced technology partners on this latest OTA initiative which will allow CE and branding companies a unique opportunity to enter a growing market segment," said Anselmo Pilla, Senior Director of Marketing, ViXS Systems Inc. "The recently announced XCode 5516 was at the heart of the "EasyOTA" solution, with its market leading transcoding and tuner support, this powerful solution will resonate with all cord cutter customers."

EasyOTA Features:

Dual ATSC OTA reception

Ethernet and Wi-Fi streaming

Dual Hardware 1080i HD to 1080p HD real-time transcoding

Support for local Networked DVR

Support for iOS and Android clients along with Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire and other Media Player devices

Low Power / Small Form Factor design

For more information on the "EasyOTA" product please contact sales@vixs.com.

ViXS will be showcasing all of its OTA streaming solutions at CES 2017, January 5th to 8th in the ViXS booth MP26056, in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), South Hall 2, Lower Level. To book a meeting to discuss your OTA needs and see our OTA solutions, please contact sales@vixs.com

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. ( NYSE : MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, data center, metro, long-haul fiber networks, and wireless infrastructure markets. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com. MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Morega Systems, Inc.

Morega Systems (www.morega.com is a media software and services company, and a proven leader in designing and deploying Media Mobility solutions. Partnering with top tier companies in the pay television, consumer electronics and in-flight entertainment industries, Morega creates custom designs that seamlessly mesh with existing back office and consumer-facing installations to enable the Media Mobility services. Morega's technology creates a complete ecosystem for the transformation and delivery of media, either secure or in the clear, to consumer devices. With Morega's solutions, consumers can now access pictures, music, or video on any IP device, whether around the home or on the go.

About ViXS Systems Inc.

ViXS is a pioneer and market leader in designing revolutionary media processing semiconductor solutions for video over IP streaming solutions, with approximately 500 patents issued and pending worldwide, numerous industry awards for innovation, and over 33 million media processor shipped to date. ViXS is driving the transition to Ultra HD 4K across the entire content value chain by providing professional and consumer grade chipsets that support the new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard up to Main 12 Profile, reducing bandwidth consumption by 50% while providing the depth of color and image clarity needed to take advantage of higher-resolution content. ViXS' XCodePro 300 family is ideal for Ultra HD 4K infrastructure equipment, and the XCode 6000 family of system-on-chip (SoC) products achieve unprecedented levels of integration that enable manufacturers to create cost-effective consumer entertainment devices.

ViXS is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in Europe, Asia and North America. VIXS™, the ViXS® logo, XCode®, XCodePro™, XConnex™ and Xtensiv™ are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ViXS. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information on ViXS, visit our website: www.vixs.com.