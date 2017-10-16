Vlocity Announces New Capabilities in the Cloud for Health Insurers, Now Available on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Vlocity customers benefit from faster delivery of deep, health insurance-specific processes and consolidated front- and mid-office capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Vlocity, Inc, a leading industry cloud company, today announced new capabilities in Vlocity Health Insurance on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering insurance providers to connect with their customers, partners, and employees in entirely new ways. Built on the Salesforce Platform, Vlocity Health Insurance includes new features such as a module devoted to health insurance renewals that handle many aspects of product lifecycle management, and an onboarding module that manages the complex business collaboration between employers, brokers, and the home office to complete installation tasks under tight time constraints.

"Upgrading to the cloud and digitally transforming sales and service operations can be a daunting proposition for health insurance carriers and their broker partners," said Vlocity Health Insurance vice president and general manager Kevin Riley. "By building industry-tailored cloud apps natively and additively on the Salesforce Platform, Vlocity has introduced a new level of business agility into enterprise software. We are now back to 'clicks not code' for managing health insurers' front- and mid-offices. And we don't make insurers sacrifice functionality for usability and responsive design - we elevate customer experiences using beautiful, guided, and interactive decision flows."

Vlocity Health Insurance Drives End-to-End Health Insurance Customer Experiences

Designed and engineered to integrate with Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Community Cloud platforms, Vlocity Health Insurance drives the health insurance customer experience: consolidating front-office capabilities for insurers; transforming back-office systems into a single system of engagement; creating a platform that accelerates conversion; managing onboarding; enabling improved self-service; and assisting with customer retention and upselling opportunities. New features include:

Benefits Marketplace makes it easier for consumers to shop for and buy coverage through new, card-based user interfaces for customer and producer self-service, census, product selection, and quoting.

makes it easier for consumers to shop for and buy coverage through new, card-based user interfaces for customer and producer self-service, census, product selection, and quoting. Benefits Catalog enables health plans to abandon their slow and outdated spreadsheet-based plan design catalogs through enhanced product eligibility attributes, rating APIs, and product renewal replacement linkage.

enables health plans to abandon their slow and outdated spreadsheet-based plan design catalogs through enhanced product eligibility attributes, rating APIs, and product renewal replacement linkage. Benefits Onboarding helps health plans more easily manage their new group and member welcome processes via new account order-based project creation and orchestration, work task automation, back-office integration, and project performance reporting.

helps health plans more easily manage their new group and member welcome processes via new account order-based project creation and orchestration, work task automation, back-office integration, and project performance reporting. Benefit Renewals closes the loop on product recommendations and replacements and ensures a health plan's customers are able to renew quickly, or if desired, shop for logical alternatives.

"The Vlocity Health Insurance app has been indispensable in revolutionizing the way we do business," said Jeff Lutgen, vice president, Information Technology at Delta Dental of Wisconsin. "Information is power, and with Vlocity's real-time, 360-degree view of the customer, sales representatives, the back office, and our marketing team can quickly get on the same page to coordinate and deliver the products and services the customer wants."

Vlocity's Health Insurance Cloud Platform streamlines business processes by replacing, improving, and consolidating front- and mid-office capabilities. The industry-specific cloud app delivers robust sales and service functionality through an elegant, easy-to-use, configurable portal, enabling brokers to leverage data integration and transactional capabilities to more efficiently sell and service the members and groups they are assigned. Vlocity's microservices-enabled architecture allows plans to easily integrate with existing benefit, claim and billing systems for real-time data presentation and support ticket submittal and tracking.

"Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners, and employees," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Vlocity provides customers with an exciting new way to receive the flexibility, nuance and cost advantages of the cloud, and the powerful industry-specific capabilities health insurance companies demand."

To access Vlocity Health Insurance on the AppExchange, visit here.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,000 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Vlocity Health Insurance

Vlocity Health Insurance Cloud apps are a modern, enterprise-scale suite of processes designed for each segment and specialty in the payor ecosystem. Designed and built for health insurers and payors, Vlocity Health Insurance takes advantage of the omnichannel capabilities of the Salesforce Platform to enable health plans, third-party administrators, and producers to automate the plan selection and renewal process across health benefits segments. Health insurance processes and applications include shop, quote and enroll, contract lifecycle management, custom plan design and portals. For more information on Vlocity Health Insurance, visit www.vlocity.com/health-insurance.

About Vlocity

Vlocity, a Forbes 100 cloud company and strategic Salesforce ISV, delivers industry-specific cloud and mobile software that embed digital, omnichannel processes for customer-centric industries. Built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM company, Vlocity is one of Salesforce's fastest growing partners. Vlocity Industry Cloud Apps embed industry-specific functionality, best practices and business processes for the Communications & Media, Insurance & Financial Services, Health Insurance, Energy and Public Sector industries. Vlocity enables companies to achieve faster business agility and time to value from the cloud across digital and traditional channels. Learn more at www.vlocity.com and follow us at @vlocity.