Vlocity Launches Omnichannel Retail Apps for Communications Service Providers

Vlocity Communications Retail Enables Telcos to Deliver Seamless Experiences Across Retail, Digital and Service Channels

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Vlocity, Inc., a leading industry cloud software company, today released Vlocity Communications Retail, a set of new omnichannel apps purpose-built to meet the unique retail needs of global Communications Service Providers (CSPs). This new offering, built natively and additively on the Salesforce Platform, includes intuitive customer-facing and retail associate-facing apps that can be quickly configured, integrated and deployed to accelerate CSPs' time to value.

"Everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected, which makes delivering a connected experience to consumers -- across web, phone and retail -- a competitive battleground for global operators," said Andy Baer, SVP, Salesforce Industries, Communications and Media. "We've collaborated closely with Vlocity to define this new retail offering and are confident that it will help service providers deliver unified, omnichannel customer experiences to improve customer engagement, retention and loyalty."

Vlocity Communications Retail significantly improves customer interactions by enabling telcos to deliver efficient, seamless experiences across retail, digital and traditional service channels. These new applications help retail store associates:

Instantly access comprehensive profile information when customers enter the store, including current devices and plans, account preferences, usage, billing and interaction histories.

Provide customized recommendations for devices, plans and accessories then fulfill in-store orders within minutes.

Efficiently manage customer appointments, store queues and online order fulfillment.

Accurately capture and qualify store leads for follow-up and conversion.

Quickly troubleshoot common customer device, billing and service inquiries using guided processes and easy-to-use knowledge management tools.

Vlocity Communications Retail applications run on Apple iOS and Android mobile devices, and can be quickly configured and deployed because they require little to no training. They are also well-suited for deployment in unbranded partner stores and self-service kiosks.

"Our new retail capabilities help CSPs better serve their customers across all engagement channels, from the web and mobile devices to retail shops and kiosks," said Dan Ford, SVP and General Manager, Vlocity Communications and Media. "Vlocity Communications Retail applications allow associates to deliver efficient, personalized service and convert more sales opportunities in any retail environment."

Read more about the industry need for improved retail omnichannel delivery in Dan Ford's latest blog post: https://www.vlocity.com/community/telecom-retail-stores.

About Vlocity, Inc.

Vlocity, a leading industry cloud software company, empowers companies to deliver unified, industry-specific customer experiences. Vlocity industry cloud apps are modern cloud and mobile software that embed industry-specific functionality, best practices, and business processes for customer-centric industries. Built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM company, Vlocity industry cloud apps leverage the omnichannel capabilities of the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform to enable companies to achieve faster business agility and time to value from the cloud. Vlocity Communications™ takes advantage of the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce's Service Cloud to deliver the Communications industry's first cloud BSS. Learn more at https://vlocity.com/communications and follow us at @vlocity.