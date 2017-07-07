Vlocity Receives Numerous Industry Accolades Recognizing Company Growth, Strength of Product and Customer Success

Recognition from American Business Association, Light Reading, TM Forum and JMP Securities Underscores Company's Success in Enabling Digital Transformation via Industry Cloud Applications Built on Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 7, 2017) - Vlocity, Inc., a leading industry cloud software company, today announced that the company has won several significant global awards over the past several months. Vlocity has received prestigious honors recognizing the company's success in delivering modern, industry-specific applications built on Salesforce that enable digital transformation and superior customer experiences. In recognition of its continued product innovation in industry cloud software, Vlocity has won and been named a finalist in the following:

American Business Awards: Vlocity won a Stevie for the Best New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Relationship Management Solution for its solution specifically designed for communications service providers. Vlocity Communications takes advantage of the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce's Service Cloud to deliver the communications industry's first cloud BSS (Business Support System). The company also won a People's Choice Award Stevie, based on popular vote, for Favorite New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Relationship Management Solution.

Leading Lights Awards: Leading Lights is the communications industry's leading awards program, recognizing top companies and executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovations. Vlocity won Company of the Year (Private) and was named a finalist in the Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor category.

TM Forum Excellence Awards: This awards program recognizes the world's leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and services innovation. Vlocity was named a double finalist this year for:

Smart Service Provider - Business Transformation of the Year: Vlocity was nominated for its work with Salesforce and Sky Italia, a leader in the communications industry. Sky Italia implemented Vlocity and Salesforce to modernize its customer experience, enhance operational efficiency and enable a phased transition from its on-premises CRM system to the cloud.

Outstanding Contribution to Enabling Improved Customer Centricity: This award recognizes the company that has made an outstanding and innovative contribution to accelerating the use and adoption of data analytics within the communications industry.

JMP Securities Hot 100 List of the Best Privately Held Software Companies: Vlocity was named to JMP Securities list of best privately held software companies. The "Hot 100" list is selected each year based on an evaluation of multiple criteria, including financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customers and market potential.

"The many accolades Vlocity has received is a testament to the company's success in enabling digital transformation for customers through the power of modern industry cloud applications and the Salesforce Platform," said Peter Doolan, EVP, Digital Transformation and Innovation, Salesforce. "Vlocity is one of Salesforce's important ISV partners and a preferred solution for communications companies, and we're pleased to see Vlocity's ongoing and well-recognized success."

"These awards further validate our efforts to create and deliver industry-specific cloud applications built on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM platform," said David Schmaier, founder and CEO, Vlocity. "We accept these awards on behalf of our many customers that are improving their bottom line and enhancing their customer experience via the omnichannel, digital capabilities of the cloud. We're honored that our industry applications, cloud software innovations and significant customer successes have been recognized by so many reputable experts and organizations."

To learn more about Vlocity's award winning solutions, visit: https://vlocity.com/

Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

About Vlocity, Inc.

Vlocity, a leading industry cloud software company, empowers companies to deliver unified, industry-specific customer experiences across digital and traditional challenges. Vlocity industry cloud apps are modern cloud and mobile software that embed industry-specific functionality, best practices, and business processes for customer-centric industries. Built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM company, Vlocity industry cloud apps leverage the omnichannel capabilities of the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform to enable companies to achieve faster business agility and time-to-value from the cloud. Learn more at www.vlocity.com and follow us at @vlocity.